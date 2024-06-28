Comprehensive plan ensured the quick, safe and reliable delivery of critical vaccines across the city to contain and ultimately declare the outbreak over

SPRING BRANCH, Texas, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Callan JMB Inc. (“Callan” or the “Company”), a vertically-integrated logistics and fulfillment company with an ecosystem that utilizes advanced predictive technology to ensure product integrity during emergency response activities and throughout the supply chain, today announced that it assisted its long time client, the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH), in successfully containing a recent measles outbreak through a comprehensive vaccine management plan.

The Company’s comprehensive vaccine management plan, now deployed within CDPH, enabled the safe and timely distribution of measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine doses across the city through the CDPH’s Vaccination Management Program, rapidly vaccinating at-risk populations. After 42 days without any new cases, the City of Chicago declared the measles outbreak officially over. The vaccines managed by the Company were credited as the key to success in controlling the outbreak that had a high probability of spreading further without the city’s rapid intervention.

“The vaccine management plan is one of the many programs we have developed in partnership with our clients over the last 17 years. Our key personnel’s collective experience in military service and developing the national stockpile program gives us a unique body of knowledge to create programs that help our clients in times of crisis as well as for business-as-usual,” said Wayne Williams, Founder and CEO of Callan.

“Having worked with the CDPH since 2009, we were able to provide services to the city that helped control the outbreak quickly and safely through the mobilization of the CDPH’s Vaccination Management Program, getting vaccines to those people in need throughout the Chicagoland area.”

Utilizing his expertise gained in the military, veteran Wayne Williams founded what is now Callan in 2007 to provide time- and temperature-sensitive solutions, asset visibility platforms, and monitoring systems to safeguard sensitive pharmaceuticals at healthcare clinics and small pharmacies. Since signing its first account with the Chickasaw Nations in Oklahoma, the Company has expanded its platform to serve corporations and government agencies across the US. The Company has further expanded and now services clients internationally, working with governments and corporations in highly regulated industries to help solve complex challenges.

About Callan JMB Inc.

Callan JMB Inc. is a vertically-integrated logistics and fulfillment company with an ecosystem that utilizes advanced predictive technology to plan for and respond to emergencies and to revolutionize the supply chain by prioritizing the safety and integrity of every product handled, ensuring environmental responsibility and immediate response in time-sensitive industries. Callan JMB’s ecosystem provides agility, allowing its data platform to integrate operations, sales, compliance, tracking, billing and close-out by utilizing Sentry, its monitoring, physical location, and diagnostics platform, to empower the healthcare, food & beverage, and emergency response industries with solutions to ensure time- and temperature-sensitive goods remain within specified parameters throughout transit. With unparalleled experience in quality assurance and quality control, Callan JMB Inc. delivers reliability by anticipating, responding, and overcoming the most complex situations with precision and compassion, providing peace of mind and a comprehensive solution for its customers.