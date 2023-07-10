NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Attorney Advertising — Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Hub Cyber Security Ltd. (“HUB” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HUBC) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition:

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired HUB stock in exchange for shares of Hub Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (“Legacy HUB”) in connection with the Legacy HUB’s merger (the “Merger”) with Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (“Mount Rainier”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/hubc.

Case Details:

The Complaint alleges that the Prospectus and other solicitations relating to the Merger concealed and failed to disclose material fact. Specifically, the complaint alleges that by means of the defective Prospectus, Defendant promoted, solicited, and encouraged Plaintiff and the Class to vote in favor of the Merger and to exchange shares of Legacy HUB for shares of the Company, and thereby offered or sold the Company’s Common Stock issue to the Class in connection with the Merger.

What’s Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/hubc or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in HUB you have until September 4, 2023, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com