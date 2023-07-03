NEW YORK, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Attorney Advertising — Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ImmunityBio, Inc. (“ImmunityBio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IBRX) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition:

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired ImmunityBio securities between May 23, 2022 and May 10, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/ibrx.

Case Details:

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ImmunityBio conducted insufficient due diligence to discover, or else did discover and ignored, GMP deficiencies at its third-party CMOs for Anktiva; (3) one or more of the Company’s third-party CMOs for Anktiva did, in fact, suffer from GMP deficiencies; (3) the foregoing deficiencies were likely to cause the FDA to reject the Anktiva BLA in its present form; (4) accordingly, the Company overstated the regulatory approval prospects for the Anktiva BLA; and (5) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

What’s Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/ibrx or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in ImmunityBio you have until August 29, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

