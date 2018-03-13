Callitas Health Announces Selection of TraDigitalIR as Investor and Public Relations Advisor

Breaking News
CINCINNATI and NEW YORK, March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Callitas Health Inc. (CSE: LILY, OTCQB: MPHMF, FWB: T3F2), (the “Company” or “Callitas”) a clinical-stage company developing innovative pharmaceutical and OTC technologies for weight management, female sexual health and wellness, targeted cannabinoid delivery and other proprietary drugs, today announced the selection of TraDigitalIR as investor and public relations agency of record. Effective March 1, 2018, TraDigitalIR began providing a full suite of marketing, communications and investor relations services.

James Thompson, CEO of Callitas Health, stated, “As we enter a new phase of product research and development, business expansion and strategic partnering, the management team at Callitas Health understands the importance of better communicating our story to the right audience. The team at TraDigitalIR presented a strong knowledge of our business and created a strategic plan including traditional and digital communications. We look forward to working closely with TraDigitalIR to convey our business story, growth strategy, competitive advantages, and value proposition to the investment community.”  

Sean Leous, Managing Director of Public Relations of TraDigitalIR commented, “We are pleased to have been appointed as investor and public relations advisor to Callitas Health. With an expanding product offering, strong pharmaceutical and OTC products pipeline, and strengthened management team, we believe the business is well-positioned for growth. We look forward to partnering with Callitas Health to enhance its communication with investors and improve market awareness of the Company.” 

About Callitas Health:

Formed in early 2015, Callitas Health Inc. a clinical-stage company developing innovative pharmaceutical and OTC technologies for weight management, and female sexual health and wellness, targeted cannabinoid delivery and other proprietary drugs. In addition to its recent acquisitions of C-103, a reformulation of Orlistat, Extrinsa and assets from 40J’s LLC, the Company successfully launched ToConceive in North America as a clinically proven option for couples struggling with the inability to conceive. www.toconceive.com, and is in the research and development and business development process for it’s other OTC products, CannaMint strips and Orphan Drug technologies For more information visit www.callitas.com.

About TraDigitalIR:

TraDigitalIR, a full-service integrated communications firm delivering vital strategic advisory services including: analyst, investor and stakeholder relations, targeted community development, capital markets strategies, corporate communications, digital media management and marketing for private and public companies.

The team at TraDigitalIR has extensive experience with blockchain and cryptocurrencies, life sciences, healthcare IT, and fintech, among many other industries and sectors. Working with cutting-edge and emerging companies, TraDigitalIR connects with thousands of individual, retail and institutional investors, as well as key stakeholders and industry influentials. We use all the latest technologies to bring our clients’ stories to the widest audience possible. 

