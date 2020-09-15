Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / CallMiner Launches Maturity Model for Implementing and Operationalising Speech and Interaction Analytics

CallMiner Launches Maturity Model for Implementing and Operationalising Speech and Interaction Analytics

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

New Continuum Maturity Model helps organisations leverage engagement analytics as a transformational business tool

Nottingham, United Kingdom, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CallMiner, the leading provider of speech and customer interaction analytics, today announced the release of the CallMiner Continuum Maturity Model, a first-of-its-kind framework that helps organisations assess their use of engagement analytics internally and identify the necessary steps to maximise ROI and drive transformational enterprise value.

Continuum offers an objective perspective of each organisation’s current maturity level and a guide to improve maturity across people, process and technology. The model, which is based upon nearly two decades of operational expertise and experience, is conducted by CallMiner experts with key stakeholders from each organisation’s speech and engagement analytics team. The assessment identifies strengths and opportunities across an organisation’s team, talent, data strategy, process, governance, and executive oversight.

Continuum enables businesses considering the deployment of interaction analytics, as well as those with existing interaction analytics investments, to evaluate:

  • Scope – Compare attributes proven to drive successful speech analytics results to available resources for deployment readiness, optimisation of current interaction analytics, and innovation for next-level results.
  • Education – Articulate organisational attributes required for process modification and stakeholder participation to achieve success. 
  • Achievement – Accelerate speech analytics results by leveraging proven success drivers, as well as identifying and avoiding potential pitfalls.

 

“The most valuable speech and interaction analytics programs are operationalised across the business and leverage customer insights to make smarter and more strategic business decisions,” said Adam Walton, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Customer Success at CallMiner. “The Continuum Maturity Model is the first framework that identifies the critical steps to elevate a speech analytics programme to drive transformational business process improvement and bottom-line value. The model provides a clear roadmap for users to improve overtime and achieve near- and long-term results.”

Continuum is designed to enable organisations to increase the velocity to value they experience in their adoption of speech analytics, and achieve transformational results as their program informs decisions, actions and improvements across all areas of their enterprise.

For more information on CallMiner Continuum, download the whitepaper here.

 

About CallMiner

CallMiner is a recognised leader in the speech analytics software industry, harvesting key customer and operational insights from multi- channel customer interactions.  Uniting with our customers and partners, our platform drives contact centre efficiency, positive customer and employee experience and significant improvements in top and bottom-line corporate performance.

CONTACT: Corporate Ink for CallMiner
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.