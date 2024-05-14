BALTIMORE, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a strategic industry leadership initiative, CallRevu, a premier entity in the automotive communication intelligence sector, has announced the acquisition of TotalCX, a leading call management platform and integrated hosted telephony solution. This pivotal integration establishes CallRevu as the leading force in the industry, poised to drive transformative changes and deliver unprecedented value to clients and stakeholders alike.

The acquisition is both a commitment to growth and a strategic alignment of visions aimed at redefining industry communication performance benchmarks. “CallRevu and TotalCX share a common ethos focused on innovation and excellence, as well as an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. This combination amplifies our capabilities, enabling us to deliver a comprehensive suite of solutions. By joining forces, we can deliver exponential value, allowing us to provide our clients with the best in technology and service,” said Ben Chodor, CEO of CallRevu.

The sentiment is echoed by Dexter Hopen, Partner at Serent Capital, “Bringing together TotalCX’s unique technology and talented team with CallRevu’s position as a market-leading automotive communications platform is an exciting new advancement. We look forward to partnering with these remarkable teams to accelerate innovation and drive superior value for customers.”

TotalCX’s Co-Founders, Jack Behar and Gary Graves, are both equally optimistic about the future with CallRevu. Jack Behar shared his enthusiasm, stating, “Joining forces with CallRevu marks a new chapter for us, filled with vast opportunities for growth. This allows us to elevate our offerings and bring added value to our clients.” Gary Graves echoed this sentiment, adding, “By coming together we can combine our strengths and deliver an even richer portfolio of innovative, first-to-market solutions that will continue to set new industry standards.”

The acquisition is designed to leverage the complementary strengths of both companies, creating synergies that promise to enhance service delivery, expand product offerings, and foster innovation. With a reinforced position, CallRevu and TotalCX are set to deliver unparalleled value to their customers, setting a new standard for excellence in the industry.

About CallRevu

CallRevu’s mission is to drive success for our partners by elevating intelligence at every touch point, transforming every interaction into comprehensive analytics and actionable insights. Our innovative, real-time AI-powered interaction monitoring, analytical assessment, and strategic optimization are tailored to empower our partners to make informed decisions, accelerating revenue growth and cultivating customer loyalty. We are dedicated to propelling the automotive industry forward.

About TotalCX

TotalCX provides automotive dealers with a comprehensive approach to customer experience management and combines automation, AI technology, ongoing training, real-time assessments, and staff augmentation. The product suite includes the company’s award-winning Hosted PBX, enabling organizations to scale more easily and collaborate more effectively. Our exclusive technology captures and analyzes voice and text communications in real-time, automatically alerting stakeholders to accelerate decision-making that improves customer experience and business results.

