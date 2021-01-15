Breaking News
CallTower Announces 2020 Power Partner of the Year Awards

Celebrating top-performing partners, who demonstrate innovation and excellence in UCaaS, CCaaS and Collaboration solution selling

South Jordan, Utah, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CallTower, a global leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications and contact center solutions, announced today the winners of their Power Partner of the Year Awards for 2020.  CallTower is celebrating channel professionals that have excelled in developing their partnerships with CallTower and growing mutual business opportunities and customers.   

CallTower is committed to delivering industry-leading UCaaS, CCaaS and collaboration solutions that enable mutual growth with partners.  The 2020 CallTower Power Partner of the Year Awards recognizes partners for their outstanding performance and accomplishments that raise the standard for business excellence and customer satisfaction.  Winners were chosen for their excellent financial performance, innovative solution selling and for driving meaningful business results for shared customers. 

CallTower’s 2020 award winners are:  Ali Niroo, Converged Network Services Group (CNSG); Bill Wootten, C3 Integrated Services; Stacey Dupree, Meridian Network Services; Robert Leyman, Lancaster Communications Group; Patrick Keane, Simplified Communications; and Sean Lailey, Agile IT. 

“We are thrilled to recognize and honor top-performing partners who excel at meeting the needs of our joint customers. The CallTower Power Partner Awards celebrate our partners’ achievements and exemplify how together we deliver industry-leading UCaaS solutions to maximize customers communication needs,” said CallTower’s Chief Revenue Officer, William Rubio. “Thanks to our remarkable partners, we had an outstanding 2020.  The outlook is tremendous for an extraordinary opportunity in 2021 and beyond, with the vast number of companies looking to move to cloud-based business communication solutions. We are excited to continue working with our partners to deliver powerful business outcomes that enable our joint customers to transform and accelerate their businesses.” 

 

About CallTower  

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has become a leading provider of cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates, and supports industry-leading, cloud-based, UCaaS and CCaaS solutions, including Cisco® HCS, Cisco® Webex, Native Microsoft® Teams Direct Routing, Microsoft® Office 365, Enterprise Hosted Skype for Business, CT Cloud Voice, CT Cloud Boost, CT Cloud Meeting powered by Zoom and Cloud Contact Center for business customers.  

