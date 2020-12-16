Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / CallTower Appoints New Channel Director for Illinois

CallTower Appoints New Channel Director for Illinois

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Bryan Green joins the CallTower Channel Sales Team

Bryan Green, appointed CallTower's Channel Director of Illinois in December 2020.

Bryan Green, appointed CallTower’s Channel Director of Illinois in December 2020.

South Jordan, Utah, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CallTower, a global leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications and collaboration solutions, is proud to announce Bryan Green, a seasoned channel professional, has joined their team. With nearly twenty years of strategic, result-oriented Channel experience and a record of excellence in leading business-growth initiatives, Bryan will deliver his expertise as CallTower’s Channel Director of Illinois. 

As an effective communicator and presenter with excellent interpersonal, analytical, and negotiation skills, Bryan has held long-term key UCaaS Sales Leadership roles at Access One, Inc. and Globalcom. 

“I am excited to join the CallTower team and empower our partners and their customers to be more successful,” said Green. “I am thrilled to be joining an organization that delivers turnkey Cisco and Microsoft Teams UCaaS solutions – all tailored to meet the needs to today’s competitive global environment.” 

According to CallTower Chief Revenue Officer, William Rubio, “Bryan is a channel innovator, and we are thrilled that he will champion our Illinois Channel Program. CallTower is growing at an unprecedented rate and Bryan is joining our team at the perfect time to continue our momentum and support our partners. Bryan has an impeccable reputation, and his motivation to get things done fits perfectly into our culture.” 

 

About CallTower 

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has become a leading provider of cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications solutions for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading, cloud-based, Unified Communications and Collaboration solutions, including Cisco® HCS, Webex, Microsoft® Teams Direct Routing, Office 365, Enterprise Hosted Skype for Business, CT Cloud Voice, CT Cloud Boost, CT Cloud Meeting powered by Zoom and Cloud Contact Center for business customers. 

For more information, contact [email protected]

Attachment

  • 1591893620835 
CONTACT: Kade Herbert
CallTower, Inc.
8003475444
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.