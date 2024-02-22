CallTower’s GCC High Microsoft Teams Direct Routing Lauded for Innovative Communication

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, BOSTON, MA, CHICAGO, IL, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CallTower, an international leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center, and collaboration solutions today announced it has been named a winner in the 2024 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

CallTower enables cloud-based Microsoft Teams Direct Routing voice capabilities within MSFT 365[SB1] [TW2] [WR3] [TW4] GCC High Cloud. CallTower’s global voice-optimized network provides the service, manages the network upgrades, and integrates the technology and applications with around-the-clock monitoring through monitoring in their Operations Centers. CallTower’s Microsoft Teams Direct Routing for GCC High meets the unique and evolving requirements of contractors holding or processing DoD-controlled unclassified information (CUI), Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), or subject to International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR). CallTower delivers GCC High with Conferencing and PSTN via Microsoft Teams Direct Routing.

“It’s a privilege to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group with this prestigious award for our Microsoft Teams Direct Routing for GCC High,” stated William Rubio, CallTower’s Chief Revenue Officer. “CallTower enables organizations to forego a separate phone application, integrating voice and audio conferencing directly into their Microsoft 365 GCC High environments through Microsoft Teams Direct Routing.”

“Innovation is driving growth in the global economy,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring CallTower as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress.”

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteered their time and expertise to score submissions.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives who have experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About CallTower

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center, and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates, and supports industry-leading solutions, including Operator Connect for Microsoft® Teams, MS Teams Direct Routing, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Microsoft® 365, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCP, Zoom Phone, Zoom (BYOB), and four contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

