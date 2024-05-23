CallTower’s Innovation and Excellence Acknowledged in Prestigious Industry Recognition

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, BOSTON, MA, LONDON, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CallTower, a global leader in delivering unified communications, contact center, and collaboration solutions, including Microsoft Teams, Webex by Cisco, and Zoom, was named as one of the ‘Top 10 Hot Brands of the year 2024’ by CEO Views, a leading magazine focusing on technology and business innovations. This prestigious award acknowledges CallTower’s commitment to innovation and its transformative impact on the communication technology industry.

CallTower has been at the forefront of shaping the way organizations connect, collaborate, and innovate since 2002. Over those years, CallTower has established itself as a leading provider of enterprise-class communication services, constantly evolving to meet the dynamic needs of businesses worldwide. CallTower has also developed a powerful portfolio of business collaboration tools to empower their customers with additional productivity, communicability and continuity.

Under the visionary leadership of CEO Bret L. England, CallTower has exemplified perseverance, innovation, and excellence. Bret’s guidance has been instrumental in driving positive change within the industry and beyond.

In response to receiving this accolade, William Rubio, CRO of CallTower, commented, “We are honored to be recognized as one of the ‘Top 10 Hot Brands of the year 2024’ by CEO Views. This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire CallTower team in delivering cutting-edge communication solutions to our customers.”

Ben Johnson, Managing Editor of CEO Views, remarked, “It’s a great honor to announce CallTower as one of the ‘Top 10 Hot Brands of the year 2024.’ The company’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has set a benchmark for the industry.”

About CallTower

Transforming how we connect across the globe! Dive into the future of global communication with CallTower, where the forefront of innovation meets the vast expanse of connectivity. CallTower is revolutionizing communications through cutting-edge technology. CallTower delivers seamless MS Teams, Zoom, and Webex voice solutions elevated by the integration of AI technology, comprehensive contact center solutions and one-click failover, marking a significant milestone in the communication landscape.

For more information about CallTower and its award-winning services, please contact [email protected].

About CEO Views:

Published from Farmington Hills, Michigan, CEO Views is a print and digital magazine that provides a platform for entrepreneurs to connect with industry peers. The magazine explores and highlights innovations that are shaping the technology landscape of today and tomorrow.

CONTACT: Kade Herbert CallTower, Inc. 8003475444 [email protected]