Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / CallTower Joins Cisco Webex Wholesale Program

CallTower Joins Cisco Webex Wholesale Program

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

Webex Wholesale Route-to-Marketing Program to enhance flexibility and scalability for small to mid-sized deals

SOUTH JORDAN, UT; ROCHESTER, NY; USA, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CallTower, an international leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions announced today, they have joined Cisco’s Webex Wholesale Route-to-Market (RTM) program to meet the needs of small to mid-sized businesses with flexibility and scalability. 

The Wholesale Route-to-Market (RTM) is a strategic channel solution designed to bring Webex to the SMB segment by leveraging the market power of Service Providers around the world. It is backed by Cisco’s innovative technology and deep collaboration expertise. It is comprised of a new operations model and new partner programs. 

“Joining the Webex Wholesale RTM program is a huge win for CallTower and our customers,” championed CallTower Chief Revenue Officer William Rubio. “We now have access to all-new resources to deliver Webex to an entire new market and empower customers with connectivity and collaboration of that solution across the globe.” 

“Enabling our sales forces with the Webex Wholesale RTM program is a big and necessary leap forward,” stated CallTower VP of Global Sales Andy Ramos. “It translates to new revenue and market segment opportunities to provide geo-redundant Webex services to more organizations worldwide at truly competitive prices.” 

As a Cisco Certified Calling Provider, CallTower completed a rigorous certification process to ensure end-to-end compatibility with Webex Calling. This in-depth process ensures that customers receive consistently high-quality and reliable services from Cisco Certified Calling Providers. Customers can be confident that CallTower supports a wide range of Webex deployments, including basic calling scenarios, enterprise-scale Webex Calling, Webex Dedicated Instance migrations, and demanding high-volume Webex Contact Center deployments. 

About CallTower   

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Microsoft® Teams Direct Routing, Operator Connect, Office 365, GCC High Teams Audio Conferencing and PSTN, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCPP, CT Cloud UCaaS, CT Cloud Meeting powered by Zoom and four contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.    

For more information, contact marketing@calltower.com 

CONTACT: Kade Herbert
CallTower, Inc.
8003475444
marketing@calltower.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.