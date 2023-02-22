CallTower’s Webex by Cisco® solutions are designed for public sector organizations worldwide

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CallTower, an international leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions announced today, the launch of FedRAMP Authorized Webex for Government solutions, designed for public sector organizations around the globe to securely stay connected through meeting and messaging – whether in the office or working remotely.

By deploying Cisco® FedRAMP Authorized solutions, Calltower’s government agency and contractor customers can enable Enterprise level unified communications and collaboration for enhanced productivity while employing stronger, risk-based security featuring deeper visibility and automation. This solution also gives access to the latest Webex app for a secure, integrated, and modern collaboration experience.

“CallTower is excited to deliver the next level Webex experience to our public sector customers to meet their evolving security and productivity needs,” stated CallTower VP of Software & Product Doug Larsen. “With FedRAMP Authorization, mission-critical services will always be available and operational thanks to a resilient and secure Cisco® architecture.”

CallTower, a Certified Cisco® Calling Provider, recently joined Cisco®’s Webex Wholesale Route-to-Market (RTM) program to meet the needs of small to mid-sized businesses with flexibility and scalability. The Wholesale Route-to-Market (RTM) is a strategic channel solution designed to bring Webex to the SMB segment by leveraging the market power of Service Providers around the world. It is backed by Cisco®’s innovative technology and deep collaboration expertise. It is comprised of a new operations model and new partner programs.

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Operator Connect for Microsoft® Teams, Teams Direct Routing, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Office 365, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCPP, Zoom (BYOC), CT Cloud UCaaS and four contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

