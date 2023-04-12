CallTower delivers Zoom’s feature-rich cloud phone system to its enterprise-grade unified communications suite

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CallTower, an international leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions, enhances its platform by delivering Zoom Phone, a cloud-based enterprise phone service that enables organizations to connect from anywhere and collaborate with agility.

CallTower continues to enrich its enterprise communication offerings with Zoom Phone, a trusted and scalable cloud-based phone system. The Zoom Phone experience turns Zoom into a fully featured communication and collaboration product, complete with voice, conferencing, messaging, and video in the same solution. With CallTower’s Zoom solution and global voice-optimized network, multinational organizations have the opportunity to consolidate multiple business phone systems into a single, unified platform.

Business solutions with robust functionality such as Zoom Phone, elevate standard phone system features to better suit the modern enterprise, and include features like call recording, caller ID, call routing, call forwarding, and more.

“Zoom is very excited to welcome CallTower as a partner,” said Jason Gilligan, Global Business Development for Zoom Phone. “CallTower’s robust technology infrastructure, flexible deployment options, and exceptional customer support ensure that businesses of all sizes can seamlessly transition to Zoom Phone and experience the full benefits of a modern cloud communication system.”

“We are excited to add Zoom Phone to our enterprise communications profile,” said Doug Larsen, VP of Software and Product, “Zoom Phone is the state-of-the-art modern phone system that is easy to use, and we are eager to offer this new solution to our clients.”

“Our current Zoom offering has been extremely valuable when it comes to keeping our clients connected.” adds William Rubio, Chief Revenue Officer. “As a UCaaS industry leader, we are looking forward to offering Zoom’s world-class global phone service in our efforts to continually provide more UC options.”

CallTower recently announced the launch of their Zoom enterprise voice solution. As a Cloud Peering Partner, CallTower’s Zoom system offers flexible deployment options allowing organizations to stay agile in an ever-evolving business environment. CallTower allows companies to connect Zoom with current service providers to avoid early termination fees, maintain current call rates, and limit risk in porting over large volumes of numbers all while keeping existing phone numbers.

About CallTower

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Operator Connect for Microsoft® Teams, Teams Direct Routing, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Office 365, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCPP, Zoom (BYOC), Zoom Phone, CT Cloud UCaaS and four contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

