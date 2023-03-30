CallTower Honored for their Exceptional Innovation and Commitment to Improving the Customer Experience with Microsoft Teams Direct Routing for GCC High Organizations

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CallTower, a leading channel provider of global, cloud-based voice services for Microsoft Teams, Webex Calling and Zoom with key business integrations, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named CallTower’s Microsoft Teams Direct Routing solution for Government Commercial Cloud High (GCC High) as a 2023 CUSTOMER magazine Voice Technology Excellence Award winner for the fifth year in a row (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023).

Organizations leveraging Microsoft 365 GCC High environments can add voice and audio conferencing to their systems with CallTower’s Microsoft Teams Direct Routing for GCC High solution. Microsoft 365 GCC High meets the unique and evolving requirements of contractors holding or processing DoD controlled unclassified information (CUI), Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), or subject to International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR).

The CUSTOMER Voice Technology Excellence Awards recognize vendors that are emerging as the true leaders in this evolving Voice Technology trend. The winning solutions provide speech and analytics engines, IVR and self-service solutions including chatbots, headphones, and voice-activated applications and services that maximize on NLP, NLU, NLG and AI and more.

“On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor CallTower with a Voice Technology Excellence Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Its Microsoft Teams Direct Routing solution for GCC High has proven deserving of this elite status and I look forward to continued innovation from CallTower in 2023 and beyond.”

“We are honored to receive this coveted award from TMC for our Microsoft Teams solution for GCC High,” added CallTower Chief Revenue Officer William Rubio. “With CallTower, government agencies and contractors can experience voice and audio conferencing empowered by a world-class client services team – ensuring a personalized implementation, adoption, training and support strategy.”

About CallTower

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Operator Connect for Microsoft® Teams, Teams Direct Routing, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Office 365, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCPP, Zoom (BYOC), CT Cloud UCaaS and four contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

TMC’s CUSTOMER Magazine

TMC’s CUSTOMER magazine premiered in September 2012 and is the industry’s definitive source for news, product information, and strategies for communications that engage customers and potential customers. Each issue of CUSTOMER includes news and insights on the latest developments in agent training, analytics, ERP, IVR, social CRM solutions, mobile apps, workforce management and more. Please visit http://customer.tmcnet.com for more information.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.

