SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CallTower announced today that they have been named an INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award winner for their Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams Solution. CallTower, a global leader in cloud-based voice services, has been honored with the prestigious INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award for the sixth consecutive year. This recognition further solidifies CallTower’s position as a trailblazer in the industry and showcases their commitment to delivering exceptional voice technology solutions.

CallTower takes pride in its role as a top provider of Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams. This cutting-edge service enables Microsoft Teams administrators to effortlessly integrate calling services and obtain phone numbers directly from the Teams admin center. By doing so, it enhances the overall customer experience and promotes seamless network integration.

CallTower’s Operator Connect stands out for its straightforward change management and painless implementation, offering expanded coverage for customers. It represents a new, lower friction method for integrating voice services into Microsoft Teams, marking a significant step forward in unified communications.

CallTower’s Operator Connect distinguishes itself through its advanced key business integrations, underscoring its commitment to continuity and flexibility in communication services. Its comprehensive support system and recognized global voice excellence further reinforce this commitment, making CallTower’s Operator Connect a standout choice in the industry.

“As pioneers in the realm of unified communications, we take pride in blazing the trail and constantly enhancing our offerings to meet the evolving needs of our esteemed customers,” states William Rubio, CallTower’s Chief Revenue Officer. “With Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams, we’re taking a significant leap forward in delivering on that promise. Not only does this service streamline the integration of voice services into Microsoft Teams, but it also enhances the overall user experience by incorporating essential business integrations and a georedundant network that is specifically engineered to maximize voice performance. As a trusted partner of Microsoft for over a decade, CallTower remains at the forefront of Teams innovation and continues to lead the way in delivering exceptional voice capabilities.”

“Congratulations to CallTower for being honored with an INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications. CallTower has consistently demonstrated outstanding quality and has delivered exceptional solutions for its customers,” stated Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine reaches more than 225,000 readers, including pass-along readers.

About CallTower

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Zoom (BYOC), Zoom Phone, Operator Connect for Microsoft® Teams, Teams Direct Routing, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Office 365, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCPP, CT Cloud UCaaS and four contact center options.

