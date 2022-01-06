CallTower Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in the UCaaS Market

CallTower ranked amongst most prominent UCaaS providers in UCaaS Market Frost Radar

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, BOSTON, MA, CHICAGO, IL, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CallTower, an international leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions, was recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in the UCaaS Market in their December 2021 Frost Radar™ report after recent analysis.

CallTower combines powerful voice enabled Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions with Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions, productivity tools and network support to unleash the full power of a modern and enterprise-grade turnkey solution. CallTower was the first UCaaS solution provider to offer an integrated Office 365 Native Microsoft Teams, eliminating the need to sift through unnecessary emails and enhancing productivity. CallTower enhances clients’ strategic and operational capabilities by integrating VoIP service, mobile applications, email hosting, unified messaging, instant messaging, audio, web and video conferencing, collaboration tools, contact center, cloud services and global networks solutions into one reliable platform.

“We are thrilled to receive this distinguished recognition from Frost & Sullivan for our robust UCaaS offering,” added CallTower Chief Revenue Officer William Rubio. “Our solutions offer everything in UCaaS and CCaaS with the highest redundant voice quality and collaboration services – all integrated with productivity tools and network support which empowers our customers to have choices in how they communicate with their customers and vendors in a global business landscape.”

“The transformational shifts due to the global COVID-19 pandemic have considerably boosted demand for digital technologies, including cloud communications, collaboration and contact center solutions,” explained Elka Popova, VP of Connected Work Research at Frost & Sullivan. “The rising tide is lifting all boats in the cloud UCaaS market, but certain providers are better positioned to capitalize on growing demand for flexible access to advanced communications services. CallTower stands out with key elements in their portfolio that indicate substantial growth and innovation in the UCaaS Market.”

Frost & Sullivan’s Frost Radar™ recognizes companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify the best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

About CallTower

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into an international leading cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations in over 100 countries and 6,000 cities globally with local calling. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Native Microsoft® Teams Direct Routing, Microsoft® Operator Connect, Office 365, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Cisco® Webex Calling, UCM, HCS, Webex Collab Suite, CT Cloud UC, CT Cloud Boost, CT Cloud Meeting powered by Zoom and three contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

