CallTower Honored for Delivering Exceptional IP Communications Solutions by INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CallTower, a global leader in cloud-based CX solutions announced today that TMC has named their Microsoft Teams Calling solution as a recipient of the 2023 INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award presented by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

CallTower’s Microsoft Teams calling solutions, Operator Connect, Direct Routing, and Teams voice enablement for GCC High, all seamlessly integrate with the Microsoft Teams platform delivering enterprise-grade voice services, enabling organizations to experience the full potential of unified communications. These innovative solutions empower teams to collaborate effectively from anywhere, fostering enhanced productivity and streamlining communication. CallTower combines the power of global Microsoft Teams voice enablement with key business integrations, like Contact Center to unleash the full power of a modern, enterprise-grade CX Solution. CallTower’s seamless business integrations for Microsoft Teams calling solutions offers a comprehensive communications experience that equips businesses to thrive in today’s dynamic work environments.

William Rubio, CallTower Chief Revenue Officer, expressed his enthusiasm for this achievement, stating, “At CallTower, our mission is to provide our clients with cutting-edge communication and collaboration tools that make a real impact on their business. Our Microsoft Teams Calling Solution is a testament to our dedication to driving excellence in IP communications, and this recognition underscores the value we bring to organizations seeking to transform the way they work and communicate.”

CallTower’s commitment to innovation and customer-focused communication solutions has earned them this prestigious recognition, solidifying their position as a trusted leader in the industry.

“Congratulations to CallTower for being honored with an INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications. Their Microsoft Teams Calling solution has demonstrated outstanding quality and has delivered exceptional, measurable, tangible results for its users,” stated Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs.

About TMC

Through our news and solutions-focused editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising, TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights for making informed technology purchase decisions and successfully navigating markets.

About CallTower

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Operator Connect for Microsoft® Teams, Teams Direct Routing, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Office 365, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCPP, Zoom (BYOC), Zoom Phone, and four contact center options.

