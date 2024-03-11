Jessica Flannery, Chuck Phaneuf, and Jordan Corona ascend to new roles within CallTower’s Channel Sales and Partnerships Team

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, BOSTON, MA, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CallTower, an international leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions, in a strategic move to bolster its channel partnership operations, is pleased to announce the expansion of its team with key internal promotions, ensuring continued excellence and growth in its partnership endeavors.

Jessica Flannery, who will take on the role of the Director of Strategic Partner Alliances, delivers extensive experience and an innovative approach that has been instrumental in developing and strengthening CallTower’s alliances, positioning her to guide CallTower’s new MSP Partner Rebiller Program and Team. Jessica and her team will be instrumental to guiding MSPs and VARs to add Microsoft Operator Connect and other solutions to their portfolios, providing even more monumental value to their customers.

Chuck Phaneuf will be taking on the role of Channel Director. Chuck’s commitment and expertise have significantly contributed to the shaping of CallTower’s channel programs as Channel Manager – this new role reflects CallTower’s confidence in his ability to drive the channel partnership strategy forward. His channel sales pipeline experience and leadership acumen will be instrumental in CallTower’s expanding presence in both North America and EMEA.

Jordan Corona will join the Channel team as the Channel Manager of the Midwest. Jordan brings a unique perspective to this role, having previously worked for the State representative of Miami Beach and at CallTower achieved an impressive record of 10 consecutive quarters securing 110+ appointments. In his new position, Jordan will leverage his profound understanding of CallTower solutions to assist customers in connecting seamlessly and elevating service quality and partner satisfaction.

These new roles signify CallTower’s dedication to enhancing its channel partnership operations and underscore a belief in nurturing and recognizing the talents within the team.

“We are elated to recognize Jessica, Chuck, and Jordan with these well-deserved promotions,” said William Rubio, CallTower Chief Revenue Officer. “Their collective expertise are vital to our continued growth and success. We are confident that their contributions will further enhance our channel partnerships and bring innovative solutions to our clients.”

About CallTower:

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Operator Connect for Microsoft® Teams, MS Teams Direct Routing, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Microsoft® 365, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCP, Zoom Phone, Zoom (BYOB) and four contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

For more information contact [email protected]

CONTACT: Kade Herbert CallTower, Inc. 8003475444 [email protected]