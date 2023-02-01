CallTower is recognized for enabling and delivering success in helping organizations reimagine their customer experiences in 2022

CallTower Wins Five9 Global Partner 2022 Rising Star Award CallTower is recognized for enabling and delivering success in helping organizations reimagine their customer experiences in 2022

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CallTower has been named Global Partner Rising Star by Five9, a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center. The Five9 2022 Global Partner Awards recognize the achievements of the Five9 global ecosystem of channel partners, Systems Integrators, strategic alliance partners, and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs).

“We are excited to be recognized by Five9 as the Rising Star of 2022 in their Global Partner Awards,” says CallTower Chief Revenue Officer, William Rubio. “Our partnership speaks for itself – we’ve worked hard to make sure our unified communication solutions combined with Five9 Cloud Contact Center meet the collaborative needs of our global customer base, and that they can manage everything seamlessly with our CallTower Connect admin portal.”

Five9 brings the power of cloud innovation to more than 2500 customers worldwide and facilitates billions of call minutes annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, engage and empower agents, and deliver tangible business results.

The growing Five9 partner ecosystem reflects the company’s “build with” philosophy and the recognition that delivering customer engagement solutions of the future will require co-innovating with software and service providers that can extend Five9 capabilities, as well as its reach.

“At Five9, we recognize that our partners play a key role in delivering excellence,” said Jake Butterbaugh, Senior Vice President, Global Partner Organization, Five9. “Our partnerships of all types and sizes are critical to our success. Moreover, our partnerships are critical to our mutual customers’ successes, and our 2022 would not have been the same without [Partner Company Name]. We congratulate and thank them, along with all our 2022 Five9 Global Partner Award winners, and look forward to many more reasons to celebrate in 2023.”

To learn more about the Five9 2022 Global Partner Award winners, click here.

About CallTower

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Operator Connect Microsoft® Teams, Teams Direct Routing, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Office 365, , Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCPP, Zoom (BYOC), CT Cloud UCaaS and four contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

For more information contact: marketing@calltower.com

