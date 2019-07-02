Calm returns to Hong Kong after protests erupt into violence

A tense calm descended on Hong Kong early on Tuesday, hours after police fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of protesters who had stormed the legislature in chaotic scenes to protest against an extradition bill in a direct challenge to Beijing.
Related Articles
FINAL DEADLINE NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against KushCo Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – KSHB
11 mins ago
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Fred’s Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED) and Encourages Fred’s Investors to Contact the Firm
2 hours ago