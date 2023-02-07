Build a diversified portfolio and gain economic security by learning how to accumulate Silver at discounted prices in new book from Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For self-taught commodity miner, R.E. Gold, every new day grants endless opportunities. And one of those opportunities is learning how to protect one’s wealth from financial upheaval. By staying in tune with economic fluctuations, Gold has generated considerable financial freedom by adding physical Silver obtained at a discount to a well-diversified portfolio. As global and personal debts spiral out of control, and fear over failing fiat money systems grows, he wants to help others regain control over their financial future with his tried-and-true method for locating and accumulating silver at reduced prices.

In 925 Thrift, Gold offers step-by-step instructions to allow readers to quickly extract valuable nuggets of advice for identifying, authenticating, purchasing, and stacking Silver, accumulate real money while having fun, and perhaps even developing an enjoyable hobby or lucrative side hustle in the process. Gold’s proven plan for uncovering inconspicuous silver riches turns commodity trading into a hunt for treasure and gives readers the confidence to face the challenging financial times that lie ahead. Offering peace of mind with the prospect of some silver in one’s pocket, Gold’s unique strategy enlightens readers on how to stay ahead of the masses on an average budget. 925 Thrift is the definitive guide to investing in the frequently underrated but peerless commodity of Silver.

925 Thrift, The Pocket Guide to Finding Silver is available for purchase online at Amazon.com. For more information on the book, please visit 925thrift.com.

R. E. Gold was born and raised in Upstate New York. He is of Italian descent, was raised by loving parents, and is the youngest son of five children. His college interests provided education in engineering, economics, biology, ecology, nutrition, and culinary arts. The opportunity to travel throughout his life has allowed him to experience different cultures and people who have helped him shape a better view of how the world works. Music, nature, balance, lifelong friendships, supportive extended family, and a positive outlook keep him moving forward.

