PITTSBURGH, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CalPERS recently announced that a third-party vendor PBI Research Services/Berwyn Group (PBI) suffered from a cybersecurity attack on May 29, 2023 that impacted hundreds of thousands of individuals personal information. The information potentially impacted in the breach included: first and last name; date of birth; and Social Security number. It could have also included the names of former or current employers, spouses or domestic partners, and children.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against CalPERS and PBI related to this data breach. If you are a current or former employee or member receiving benefits from CalPERS, you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from CalPERS that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at patrick@lcllp.com, or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

