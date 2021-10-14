CalPortland Joins Roadmap to Carbon Neutrality by 2050

Plan marks major milestone for the U.S. cement and concrete industry

Glendora, CA, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CalPortland Company today joined an ambitious journey to achieving carbon neutrality across the cement and concrete value chain by signing onto the Portland Cement Association’s (PCA) Roadmap to Carbon Neutrality. In collaboration with PCA’s other member companies and experts, the Roadmap demonstrates how the U.S. cement and concrete industry can collectively address climate change, decrease greenhouse gases and eliminate barriers that are restricting environmental progress. Given the significant role of cement in society and anticipated infrastructure development, it is critical that the industry comes together and acts now to create sustainable building solutions in the decades to come.

“CalPortland supports this realistic approach to addressing climate change,” said Allen Hamblen, President/CEO CalPortland Company. “We are continually exploring new technologies and opportunities to contribute to a low carbon future and circular economy, and we are pleased to see the industry coming together which will result in a significant impact on the environment.”

The Roadmap focuses on a comprehensive range of reduction strategies for stakeholders to adopt across all phases of the material’s life cycle, such as reducing CO 2 from the manufacturing process, decreasing combustion emissions by changing fuel sources and shifting toward increased use of renewable electricity.

Many of the solutions included in the PCA Roadmap are products, technologies and approaches that exist today – and by bringing together a variety of collaborators, PCA intends to ensure the adoption of these solutions on a broad scale. This will accomplish near-term benefits while constantly striving toward the long-term success of reaching carbon neutrality.

CalPortland currently provides many low carbon solutions and has a history of sustainable actions. The company has been an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for seventeen consecutive years and produces ADVANCEMENT, a low carbon cement. In Southern California the diesel-fueled ready mix truck fleet was replaced with CNG/RNG, near zero emission trucks and just last year, the company commissioned a fleet of CNG/RNG powered bulk cement haulers to demonstrate its ongoing commitment to achieving zero emissions.

Industry experts, researchers, policymakers and companies along the value chain are imperative to realize the multitude of solutions that must be developed across policies and regulations, technology, innovation and demand generation – creating both near-and long-term CO 2 reduction opportunities and constantly striving toward carbon neutrality.

Additionally, cement and concrete companies worldwide have committed to achieve carbon neutrality across the value chain by 2050. Addressing climate change is a global task, but each country presents specific opportunities and unique challenges, and the PCA Roadmap presents a plan tailored to the U.S. cement and concrete industry. PCA is aligned with the Global Cement and Concrete Association’s Roadmap.

CalPortland Company is a major producer of cement, ready mixed concrete, aggregates, concrete products and asphalt in the western United States and Canada. Founded in 1891 with the principle of providing unsurpassed quality, CalPortland remains a leader in the industry through its commitment to quality, safety, customer service, technical excellence and environmental leadership. The company maintains its headquarters in Glendora, California. For additional information about CalPortland’s sustainability initiatives see https://www.calportland.com/sustainability/

The Portland Cement Association (PCA), founded in 1916, is the premier policy, research, education, and market intelligence organization serving America’s cement manufacturers. PCA members represent the majority of U.S. cement production capacity, having facilities across the country. The association promotes safety, sustainability, and innovation in all aspects of construction, fosters continuous improvement in cement manufacturing and distribution, promoting economic growth and sound infrastructure investment. For more information, visit www.cement.org

