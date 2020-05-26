Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / CALPORTLAND® SIGNS NEW OK® RAW MILL DEAL WITH FLSMIDTH

CALPORTLAND® SIGNS NEW OK® RAW MILL DEAL WITH FLSMIDTH

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

CalPortland awarded FLSmidth an EPC contract for their Mojave Raw Mill Project.

Glendora, CA, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In an agreement signed earlier this month, CalPortland® has awarded a supply contract to FLSmidth for their Mojave Raw Mill Project. The scope of supply includes engineering, equipment and installation of a new OK® 48-4 Raw Mill with Condition Monitoring System, and an ECS/ProcessExpert system.

CalPortland has a history of commitment to sustainability and energy-efficiency.  The pursuit of sustainable production was a key driver in CalPortland’s decision to purchase a FLSmidth OK Cement Mill for their Mojave plant in 2004. As it was then, efficiency was a key differentiator in the selection of the OK Raw Mill. As both mills share the same gearbox design, the plant can streamline maintenance and better manage inventory costs by sharing the one spare FLSmidth MAAG WPU-200 assembly.

“The new OK Raw Mill from FLSmidth will increase reliability and efficiency at our Mojave plant,” says Bruce E. Shafer, SVP for Cement Operations at CalPortland. “This mill is a natural choice to continue the sustainable journey we are on,” Bruce adds.

This project replaces a 40+ year old mill that had served its useful life. Moving forward, the objective is to set the stage for the next forty years. Based on past experience with FLSmidth and a detailed analysis of this specific solution, the plant was comfortable that the OK Raw Mill would deliver the desired efficiency and availability.

“This project demonstrates the full range of our capabilities, with an EPC project that integrates our digital solutions like the ECS/ProcessExpert which will ensure that the mill is working as efficiently as possible. CalPortland’s continued confidence in our OK Mill platform demonstrates the strength of one of our flagship MissionZero offerings,” says Rafael Martinez, VP FLSmidth Inc.

Despite the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, both parties committed to seeing this partnership realized. “This contract illustrates the ongoing need for cement and CalPortland’s long term commitment and planning. For both companies it was a unique experience to participate in the complex series of meetings remotely. Despite the inherent challenges, the team had the focus to reach a timely resolution and get moving on a critical project.” says Bruce E. Shafer. “The contract is good news to a lot of people looking for signs of a recovering economy and new jobs being created,” Rafael Martinez adds.

The mill is scheduled to be in operation in late 2021.

About CalPortland

CalPortland Company is a major producer of cement, ready mixed concrete, aggregates, concrete products and asphalt in the western United States and Canada. Founded in 1891, CalPortland remains a leader in the industry through its commitment to quality, safety, customer service, technical excellence and environmental leadership. The company maintains its headquarters in Glendora, California. For more information about CalPortland Company, visit www.calportland.com .

About FLSmidth

FLSmidth provides sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions that enable our customers to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and our 11,765 employees are present in more than 60 countries. In 2019, FLSmidth generated revenue of DKK 20.6 billion. 

CONTACT: Tina McIntyre
CalPortland Company
6266911907
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.