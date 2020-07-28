Calspan Acquires Aero Systems Engineering

Buffalo, New York, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Calspan Technology Holding Corporation, the parent company to a prospering group of entities including Buffalo-based aerospace and automotive research company Calspan Corporation, today announced the acquisition of Aero Systems Engineering, Inc. (ASE) in St. Paul, Minnesota. The transaction was effective July 24, 2020 and the new company will operate as Calspan Aero Systems Engineering, Inc. (Calspan ASE).

Calspan ASE is a leading global provider of mission-critical testing and engineering services to manufacturers of jet engines and industrial gas turbines, maintenance, repair, and overhaul (“MRO”) providers, governments and militaries. Calspan ASE serves the aerospace and energy markets by offering independent testing services at its aerodynamic laboratory; design and build of aerodynamic wind tunnel facilities and equipment across all speed regimes including hypersonic; and design and build of jet engine test facilities and equipment. Calspan ASE will continue to maintain products and services under the brand names Calspan AeroSystems and Calspan FluiDyne.

“In the face of these uncertain times, we remain blessed to have private owners in Lou Knotts and John Yurtchuk, who maintain a vision and commitment for the long-term success of Calspan, its employees and their families. This strategic acquisition is a tangible demonstration of this continued vision and commitment,” said Peter Sauer, President of Calspan.

The acquired company will retain its management, technical and supporting staff and will continue operations at its location in St. Paul, Minnesota. “The Calspan ASE team is very excited to have a permanent home in the Calspan family with the opportunity that it brings to continue the strong growth that we have driven over the past five years under private equity ownership,” said David Meier, President of ASE.

The acquisition expands Calspan’s global reach in the aerospace market and positions the company as the leader in wind tunnel services and hypersonics research. ASE brings several complementary products and services to the Calspan portfolio, including wind tunnel testing of aircraft components which will further leverage Calspan’s vast experience in wind tunnel testing, jet engine development systems as an extension of Calspan Systems product lines, and access to a broader global customer base for all of the combined services of Calspan.

It is expected that the full integration of the companies will be completed by the end of 2020.

About Calspan

For more than 75 years, Calspan has been providing research and testing services in the aerospace and transportation industries. Internationally recognized for safety research and innovation, the company’s headquarters is located in Buffalo, NY, housing a variety of research and testing facilities, including a transonic wind tunnel, ground vehicle crash testing, dynamic sled testing and research, and tire research and performance testing. Calspan conducts flight-testing, flight training, and aircraft modifications in Niagara Falls, NY where they own and operate a fleet of seven airborne testbeds. Calspan also has prototype test device manufacturing capabilities in Newport News, Virginia, as well as force measurement equipment manufacturing capabilities in San Diego, California.

For more information about Calspan, please visit http://www.calspan.com.

CONTACT: Jennifer Georger Calspan 716-631-6934 [email protected]