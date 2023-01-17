NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cellectis (Euronext Growth: ALCLS – Nasdaq: CLLS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company using its gene editing platform to deliver life-saving cell and gene therapies, announced today that Cibus Global LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (“Cibus”), and Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) (“Calyxt”), announced that Calyxt and Calypso Merger Subsidiary, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and wholly-owned subsidiary of Calyxt, entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Cibus and certain other parties named therein (the “Merger Agreement”), pursuant to which, subject to the terms and conditions thereof, Calyxt and Cibus will merge in an all-stock transaction.

The transaction combines two companies in agriculture-based gene editing, with facilities for trait development and next-generation plant breeding.

Cellectis currently holds a 49.1% equity interest in Calyxt. Following the closing of the merger, Cellectis is expected to own approximately 2.5% of the equity interests of the combined company. In connection with the Merger Agreement, Cellectis executed a voting agreement with Cibus to vote in favor of and approve all the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement, subject to the terms and conditions thereof.

The closing of the transaction is subject to the approval of Calyxt’s stockholders, the approval of Cibus’ members, the receipt of required regulatory approvals (to the extent applicable) and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. In connection with the transaction, Calyxt will file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, registering the issuance of the shares of common stock to be issued as merger consideration. The closing of the transaction is currently expected to occur in the second quarter of 2023.

Cellectis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company using its pioneering gene-editing platform to develop life-saving cell and gene therapies. Cellectis utilizes an allogeneic approach for CAR-T immunotherapies in oncology, pioneering the concept of off-the-shelf and ready-to-use gene-edited CAR T-cells to treat cancer patients, and a platform to make therapeutic gene editing in hemopoietic stem cells for various diseases.

