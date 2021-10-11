Breaking News
Camber Energy, Inc. Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) Investors

Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) (“Camber”).  

Camber is an independent oil and natural gas company that engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas.

On October 5, 2021, Kerrisdale Capital issued a report which stated that “Camber is a defunct oil producer that has failed to file financial statements with the SEC since September 2020, is in danger of having its stock delisted next month, and just fired its accounting firm in September. Its only real asset is a 73% stake in Viking Energy, an OTC-traded company with negative book value and a going-concern warning that recently violated the maximum-leverage covenant on one of its loans. (For a time, it also had a fake CFO – long story.)”

Following this news, Camber’s stock price fell $1.56, or over 50%, to close at $1.53 per share on October 5, 2021.

If you are a Camber investor, please CLICK HERE to learn more about our investigation. You may also contact attorney James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Toll Free at (844) 887-9500 or via e-mail at info@ktmc.com.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world.  The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars).  For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500
info@ktmc.com

