Cambium Networks Corporation Announces First Quarter 2020 Reporting Date

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cambium Networks Corporation (“Cambium Networks”) (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading provider of wireless networking infrastructure solutions, today announced that it plans to report financial results for the first quarter 2020 ended March 31, 2020 on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Cambium Networks will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its financial results and Q&A at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT on Tuesday May 12, 2020. On the call will be Atul Bhatnagar, president and CEO, and Stephen Cumming, CFO. The call will be moderated by Peter Schuman, senior director of investor & industry analyst relations.

To join the financial results live webcast and view additional materials which may be posted to the investor website, listeners should access the investor page of Cambium Networks website https://investors.cambiumnetworks.com/. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available in the event archives at the same web address for a period of one year.

To access the live conference call by phone, listeners should dial +1 (877) 288-4394 in the U.S. or Canada and +1 (470) 495-9483 for international callers and reference conference ID number 9939885. A replay of the conference call will be available for 48 hours soon after the call by phone by dialing +1 (855) 859-2056 in the U.S. or Canada and +1 (404) 537-3406 for international callers, using the conference ID number 9939885.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks is a leading global provider of wireless connectivity solutions that strengthen connections between people, places, and things. Specializing in providing an end-to-end wireless fabric of reliable, scalable, secure, cloud-managed platforms that perform under demanding conditions, Cambium Networks empowers service providers and enterprise, industrial and government network operators to build intelligent edge connectivity. Headquartered outside Chicago and with R&D centers in the U.S., U.K., and India, Cambium Networks sells through a range of trusted global distributors.

Contacts: 
Investors:
Peter Schuman, IRC
Sr. Director Investor & Industry Analyst Relations
Cambium Networks
+1 (847) 264-2188
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
