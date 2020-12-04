Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Cambium Networks Corporation Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering

Cambium Networks Corporation Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cambium Networks Corporation (Nasdaq: CMBM) (“Cambium”), a provider of wireless networking infrastructure solutions, today announced the pricing of an underwritten secondary public offering of 2,500,000 ordinary shares to be sold by Vector Cambium Holdings (Cayman), L.P. (“VCH, L.P.”), which is owned by Vector Capital and certain of its affiliates (together with VCH, L.P., “Vector Capital”), at a public offering price of $28.00 per share, for total gross proceeds to Vector Capital of approximately $70 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on December 8, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Vector Capital has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 375,000 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Cambium is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from such offering.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as the lead book-running manager for the offering and as representative of the underwriters. Jefferies LLC and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. are acting as book-running managers for the offering. JMP Securities LLC, Northland Securities, Inc., and Roth Capital Partners are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement. When available, a copy of the final prospectus and prospectus supplement may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204, or by email at [email protected]

A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in this offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks empowers millions of people with wireless connectivity worldwide. Its wireless portfolio is used by commercial and government network operators as well as broadband service providers to connect people, places and things. With a single network architecture spanning fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, Cambium Networks enables operators to achieve maximum performance with minimal spectrum. End-to-end cloud management transforms networks into dynamic environments that evolve to meet changing needs with minimal physical human intervention. Cambium Networks empowers a growing ecosystem of partners who design and deliver gigabit wireless solutions that just work.

Contacts:
Investors:
Peter Schuman, IRC
Sr. Director Investor & Industry Analyst Relations
Cambium Networks
+1 (847) 264-2188
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.