Cambium Networks Corporation Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Reporting Date

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cambium Networks Corporation (“Cambium”) (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading provider of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions, today announced that it plans to report financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 ended June 30, 2019 on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

Cambium will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its financial results and Q&A at 4:30 PM ET/1:30 PM PT on August 8, 2019. On the call will be Atul Bhatnagar, president and CEO, and Stephen Cumming, CFO. The call will be moderated by Peter Schuman, senior director of investor relations.

To join the financial results live webcast and view supplementary materials, listeners should access the investor page of Cambium’s website https://investors.cambiumnetworks.com/.  Following the live webcast, a replay will be available in the event archives at the same web address for a period of one year.

To access the live conference call by phone, listeners should dial +1-877-288-4394 in the U.S. or Canada and +1-470-495-9483 for international callers.

A replay of the conference call will be available for 48 hours soon after the call by phone by dialing +1-855-859-2056 in the U.S. or Canada and +1-404-537-3406 for international callers, using the conference access code: 1193698.

About Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators, including medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies.  Cambium’s scalable, reliable and high-performance solutions create a purpose-built wireless fabric which connects people, places and things across distances ranging from two meters to more than 100 kilometers, indoors and outdoors, using licensed and unlicensed spectrum, at attractive economics. Headquartered outside Chicago and with R&D centers in the U.S., U.K. and India, Cambium Networks sells through a range of trusted global distributors.

Contacts: 
Investors:
Peter Schuman, IRC
Sr. Director Investor Relations
Cambium Networks
+1 (847) 264-2188
[email protected]

Media:
Sara Black
Vice President
Bospar
+1 (213) 618-1501
[email protected]

