Cambodian Khmer Rouge’s chief ideologist, ‘Brother Number Two’, dead at 93

Nuon Chea, the chief ideologist and ‘Brother Number Two’ of Cambodia’s Khmer Rouge, whose brutal rule in the 1970s led to the deaths of some 2 million people, died on Sunday at the age of 93, a court spokesman said.
