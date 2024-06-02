Cambodia’s Supreme Court has upheld the two-year prison sentence of a labor union leader who led a long-running strike against the country’s biggest casino.
Latest posts by AP Business News Editor (see all)
- Sanctions and a hobbled economy pull the rug out from under Iran’s traditional carpet weavers - June 1, 2024
- Cambodia’s Supreme Court upholds the 2-year prison sentence of a casino strike leader - June 1, 2024
- The UK government acted unlawfully in approving a climate plan, a High Court judge has ruled - June 1, 2024