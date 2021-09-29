Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Cambre Cares About the Alliance Theatre, On and Off the Stage

Cambre Cares About the Alliance Theatre, On and Off the Stage

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

Students at the Alliance Theatre

Students at the Alliance Theatre

Students at the Alliance Theatre

ATLANTA, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cambre & Associates personal injury law firm in Atlanta, Georgia, provides teachers and caregivers with grade-level resources to support virtual schooling and hybrid learning programs at the Alliance Theatre. Cambre Cares, the law firm’s charity initiative, donates $2,500 to cover the cost of filming and editing the Theatre for the Very Young streaming performance. The contribution also goes towards streaming Alliance Theatre teaching artists into classrooms throughout Georgia, helping classroom teachers close learning gaps due to COVID-19. Leading the southeast in theatre production, Atlanta’s national theatre delivers powerful programming, contemporary education, and an inclusive community environment to over 165,000 patrons every year.

The pandemic has changed the future of learning and the trajectory of curriculums throughout the nation. Cambre & Associates supports the arts and the visionaries creating space for dynamic cultural conversations. Founder Glenn T. Cambre Jr. is passionate about empowering Atlanta’s youth and building a community around them that reinforces values and embraces differences.

The Alliance Theatre is an Art Partner to the Woodruff Arts Center, alongside Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and the High Museum of Art. The Alliance Theatre was founded in 1968 when the Woodruff Arts Center opened as Atlanta’s premier destination for arts and culture. The world-class artistic institution unifies a diverse audience of all ages, interests and backgrounds who share equal passions for the visual and performance arts, local community offerings and robust educational programming.

Cambre & Associates is a dedicated team of personal injury attorneys, case managers, intake specialists and administrative staff committed to diversity and inclusion. Glenn Cambre and Managing Partner Hannah Moore have cultivated a unique presence in Atlanta as a trusted law firm and active members of the community. Cambre Cares encourages residents of Atlanta to open their hearts and minds to those modeling radical inclusion and producing catalytic experiences that unify the community, just as the Alliance Theatre achieves effortlessly.

To learn more about Cambre Cares, please visit www.cambrecares.com.

Press Contact Information
Chidere Igwe
[email protected]
470-870-7716

Related Images

Image 1: Students at the Alliance Theatre

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Students at the Alliance Theatre

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.