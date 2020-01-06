Breaking News
Home / Top News / Cambrex Announces Management Changes and Board Appointments

Cambrex Announces Management Changes and Board Appointments

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cambrex Corporation, the leading small molecule company providing drug substance, drug product and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle, today announced changes to its management team and Board of Directors to accelerate growth and further operational excellence, building upon its trusted reputation for the highest quality pharmaceutical development and manufacturing capabilities.

The following appointments and new positions are effective immediately.

  • Robert Green has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Gregory Sargen, who will depart the company on January 31.  Mr. Green joins from General Electric Corporation, where he began his career in 1990 and was most recently CFO of GE Power, a global business unit with $35 billion in revenue operating in 180 countries. In his tenure at GE, Robert served as CFO for eight global business units, including as CFO of GE Healthcare Bio-Sciences, a leading medical diagnostic and life sciences products company.
  • Shawn Cavanagh has been promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer, and will join the Company’s Board of Directors. Shawn has served as  EVP and Chief Operating Officer of Cambrex since 2011, having originally joined in 1999, and has been instrumental to the company’s long-term growth and strategic development.
  • Stephan Haitz has been promoted to President, CDMO Sales & Marketing. Mr. Haitz joined Cambrex in 2014 and has served as Vice President, Sales & Business Development. Stephan previously held various sales and business development roles at Lonza and Solvias AG.

The Company’s Board of Directors will now be comprised of Chairman Wayne Hewett, CEO Steven Klosk, President Shawn Cavanagh, Claes Glassell, who will be rejoining the Board, Permira Partners John Coyle and Henry Minello and Permira Principal Laura O’Donnell.

Steven Klosk, CEO of Cambrex, said, “I’m proud of the depth and experience of our talented team, which is reflected in the quality of individuals transitioning to these leadership roles. We are well-positioned for continued growth in the market given our best-in-class assets, broad product capabilities and customer reputation. I’m thrilled to be working with this group of individuals and look forward to the strong future ahead.”

Wayne Hewett, Chairman of the Board, said, “I am incredibly honored to serve as Chairman during this inflection point in Cambrex’s history. The management team and Board have a remarkable combination of healthcare leadership experience and operational expertise and, following the Permira funds’ investment, are well-positioned to support Cambrex’s growth and expanded product offering to better serve leading pharmaceutical companies around the world.”

Mr. Hewett added, “We are especially fortunate that we will continue to have the expertise and leadership of Claes Glassell on our Board. He is a well-respected industry veteran in life sciences and has already been an invaluable resource to the Board and management team of Cambrex for several years.”

Mr. Hewett concluded, “We would like to welcome Robert to Cambrex and are excited to add someone of Robert’s caliber and experience to the senior team.  On behalf of the Cambrex Board, management and employees, I would like to thank Greg Sargen for 17 years of service to Cambrex. He has had a tremendously positive impact on the company. We wish him all the best.”

Henry Minello, Permira Partner, said, “We have long admired Cambrex for its excellent reputation for the highest quality products and services from clinical phase development and manufacturing through commercial production. Cambrex is one of a small group of top-tier players that can provide the full suite of services for pharmaceutical customers. With these important management additions and promotions completed, we are excited to be backing a talented senior team to drive growth and meet the ever-expanding needs of the marketplace.”

About Cambrex
Cambrex is the leading small molecule company that provides drug substance, drug product and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle. The company provides customers with an end-to-end partnership for the research, development and manufacture of small molecule therapeutics. With over 35 years’ experience and a growing team of over 2,000 experts servicing global clients from sites in North America and Europe, Cambrex is a trusted partner in branded and generic markets for API and dosage form development and manufacturing.

Cambrex offers a range of specialist drug substance technologies and capabilities including biocatalysis, continuous flow, controlled substances, solid state science, material characterization and highly potent APIs. In addition, Cambrex can support conventional dosage forms including oral solids, semi-solids and liquids and has the expertise to manufacture specialist dosage forms such as modified-release, fixed dose combination, pediatric, bi-layer tablets, stick packs, topicals, controlled substances, sterile and non-sterile ointments.

For more information, please visit www.cambrex.com

About Permira
Permira is a global investment firm. Founded in 1985, the firm advises funds with a total committed capital of approximately US$48bn (€44bn) and makes long-term investments, including majority control investments as well as strategic minority investments, in companies with the objective of transforming their performance and driving sustainable growth. The Permira funds have made over 250 private equity investments in five key sectors: Technology, Consumer, Financial Services, Industrial Tech and Services, and Healthcare. Permira employs over 250 people in 14 offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.

For more information, please visit: www.permira.com

Cambrex Contact:           
Stephanie LaFiura
Senior Executive Assistant
(201) 804 3037
Email: [email protected]
                
Permira Contact:
Nina Suter
Head of Communications
Tel: +44 207 9594037
Email: [email protected]

Brooke Gordon / Devin Broda / Julie Rudnick
Tel: +1 (212) 687 8080
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.