CAMBRIA AND COSENTINO SETTLE PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Cambria and Cosentino successfully reach an understanding to maintain and respect their respective patent portfolios.

Le Sueur, MN, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Cambria Company LLC and Cosentino Group, both leading producers of quartz surfaces, announced that they settled the patent infringement lawsuit filed by Cambria.

In September 2020, Cambria filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the United States District Court of the Western District of Texas against Cosentino, seeking damages and an injunction to stop the sale of products infringing Cambria´s patented technology regarding quartz surface products with veins.  Through litigation, Cambria has determined that Cosentino’s infringement of its patents, if any, was unintentional.

Cambria is pleased to have resolved its patent infringement assertions with Cosentino and has been fully compensated by Cosentino. As part of the confidential settlement, both parties agree that they will maintain and respect their respective intellectual property rights.  

Both industry leaders reinforce their commitment to continue to defend their technology and highlight the importance of fighting against unfair practices in the market.

Cambria CEO and President Marty Davis explains, “We have always had high regard for and good relations with the Cosentino company and the Cosentino family; we are most pleased to reach this settlement agreement.”  

CONTACT: Eloise Goldman
Cambria
952-944-1676
[email protected]

