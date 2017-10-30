CAMBRIA EXPANDS MARBLE COLLECTION WITH INTRODUCTION OF FIVE NEW DESIGNS

Le Sueur, Minnesota, Oct. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Cambria, the first and only family-owned, American-made natural stone producer in North America, announced the launch of five stunning new designs to its Marble Collection™. The new and immediately available designs – Brittanicca Gold™, Brittanicca Warm™, Ironsbridge™, Delgatie™, and Highgate™ – bring Cambria’s total palette to more than 145 designs across nine collections. All are offered in the company’s revolutionary Cambria Matte™ or high-gloss finish and are nonporous, scratch and stain resistant and maintenance free.

The newest introductions of Cambria’s expanded Marble Collection round out the current palette with warm neutrals, sweeping dramatic movement and large-scale veining while some build upon the company’s popular Brittanicca™ series. White marble looks continue to be in high demand with consumers as a counterpoint to the dark, dramatic, opulent tones gaining popularity in paint colors, cabinetry, appliances, and accessories. Cambria offers the classic, sought-after sophistication of marble, but none of the maintenance, providing timeless beauty for modern living.

“The beauty you see in our new designs represents a dedication to the art of stone no one else can match. Different than other natural stone producers, Cambria’s proprietary and revolutionary production process infuses veining throughout the thickness of the entire slab for a superior appearance and edge detail,” said Peter Martin, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Cambria.

Cambria’s Research & Development team is responding to demand in the marketplace by expanding upon the white marble options while staying at the forefront of what’s new and next by offering designs that are unlike anything else in the surface industry, utilizing Cambria’s state of the art technology through a constantly evolving, proprietary process.

“Being a leader in design innovation, Cambria continually searches for inspiration found around the world and from the needs of our consumers. We are constantly forecasting both for the future and for current opportunities in the marketplace,” said Summer Kath, Senior Vice President, Design and Business Development. “Our internal proprietary technologies and techniques coupled with cutting-edge R&D have enabled us to provide answers to the market’s unwavering desire for more distinguished white marble looks. We are bringing it with unique, perfectly imperfect movement, depth and tone combinations that will absolutely shine.”

Descriptions and slab images of the five new designs are below.

Marble Collection:

Brittanicca Gold™

Flowing, multi-hued streams of copper, gold, fog, and translucent greige course through this grand design accompanied by wisps and ribbons of warm earth tones against a temperate white background.

Complementary designs: Ironsbridge, Dunmore™, Carrick™.

Brittanicca Warm™

Warm translucent grey veins stream across a temperate white backdrop like venerable old rivers flowing into a fog-bound harbor.

Complementary designs: Carrick, Highgate, Dunmore.

Ironsbridge™

As inviting as a warm sandy beach where liquid honey accents mingle with patchworks of grays, whites, and cream, this intriguing design beautifully brings together warm and cool tones in delightful harmony.

Complementary designs: Fairbourne™, Carrick, Dunmore.

Delgatie™

Subtle with flowing white-on-white tonality and warm cross veining, Delgatie’s quiet demeanor blends effortlessly with its surroundings while maintaining its own delightful personality.

Complementary designs: Carrick, Whitehall™, Clareanne™.

Highgate™

Warm neutral tones are interspersed with unique fossil-like fragments that add notes of intrigue to this rich and highly refined design.

Complementary designs: Queen Anne™, Carrick, Dunmore.

To view Cambria’s latest offerings and entire design palette, visit CambriaUSA.com. While there, check out Cambria’s industry-first innovation, Cambria AR™, an augmented reality (AR) app that allows consumers and trade professionals to virtually sample a selection of Cambria’s beautiful countertop and surface designs in their homes or commercial spaces. Cambria AR is now available in Apple’s App Store and the five new Marble Collection designs will be available for sampling in the app. The company also introduced DragonVision™, an interactive design tool, enabling users to realistically visualize and virtually design all components of their dream kitchens. The new designs will also be offered in DragonVision.

Look for DragonVision online at DragonVision.CambriaUSA.com and read more about Cambria and the new Cambria AR app at CambriaUSA.com.

# # #

About Cambria

Cambria is the first and only family-owned, American-made producer of natural stone surfaces. As a stain resistant, nonporous natural stone surface, Cambria is harder, stronger, safer, and easier to care for than other stone surfaces. Unlike other stone surfaces, all Cambria designs are completely maintenance free. Headquartered in Le Sueur, Minnesota, Cambria is sold through an exclusive network of premium, independent specialty retail and trade partners that can be identified at CambriaUSA.com or CambriaCanada.com.

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Instagram Houzz YouTube LinkedIn

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/05598546-ab64-4d0a-a514-e22b80ff428d

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/554aa0cd-876f-47c5-8b28-3c270c6af6a0

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b7edf74-5517-498e-af13-10d7a6005f2c

CONTACT: Eloise Goldman Cambria 952-944-1676 [email protected]