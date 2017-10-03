Cambrian Credit Union teams up with Intelliware to release a new mobile payment solution

Breaking News
TORONTO, Oct. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cambrian Credit Union selected Intelliware to help design and develop new Mobile Pay functionality for the Cambrian Mobile Banking application. Mobile Pay is a fast, easy-to-use and secure way for credit union members to make payments and receive refunds using their Android devices.

“The use of mobile payment methods is growing worldwide, so we needed an application that went above and beyond to suit the needs of our members,” says Lynne Mackan-Roy, Senior Vice-President, Information Systems & Technology at Cambrian. “Intelliware’s technical expertise and Agile software delivery best practices allowed us to provide our members with mobile payment capabilities that are convenient, easy to set up and use, and protects their personal information.”

The features of Mobile Pay include:

  • Easy-to-use Mobile Pay registration and setup
  • Enhanced security features such as second level authentication, payment passcode, validation of the device and secure, encrypted communications
  • User configurable settings for passcode and account management
  • Error and warning messages that guide members if they encounter any issues

“Mobile Pay was delivered over a series of iterative and incremental builds,” states Andrew Pitt, SVP of Delivery at Intelliware. “A high degree of collaboration was required. With the Cambrian team’s enthusiasm and clear communication, it was easy to stay flexible on the project requirements.”

The new solution for Cambrian Credit Union members is available through their existing mobile banking application and is certified for use with Interac Flash®. The CambrianMobile app for Android devices can be downloaded from the Google Play store.  

About Cambrian Credit Union
Cambrian Credit Union is an innovative provider of a full suite of financial services – from mortgages and savings, to insurance and investment advice. Cambrian has over 250 employees, 62,000 individual and commercial members served through 11 branches in Winnipeg and Selkirk and a virtual savings division; and has more than $3.5 billion in assets.

About Intelliware Development Inc.
Intelliware is a custom software development services provider based in Toronto, Canada. Using an Agile approach, Intelliware offers high velocity, reliable software services to deliver high quality software for its clients. Intelliware is engaged as a technical partner by a wide range of local, national and global organizations in sectors that span Financial Services, Healthcare, Retail and ICT.

CONTACT: Intelliware Development Inc. 
[email protected] 
(416) 916-3457
