MAUMEE, Ohio, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Camelot Event-Driven Advisors is proud to announce the 20-year anniversary of the Camelot Event-Driven Fund (“the Fund”), tickers EVDAX, EVDIX.

The Fund was launched on November 21, 2003, and is co-managed by portfolio managers Thomas Kirchner and Paul Hoffmeister. Since its inception, the Fund carries an overall 5-star rating out of 42 funds in the Morningstar Event-Driven Category, based on risk-adjusted returns, and uses a weighted average of the Fund’s three-, five-, and 10-year ratings respectively, 5 stars, 5 stars, and 5 stars, among 42, 40, and 28 funds, as of September 30, 2023.

Morningstar is not the only entity which recognizes the Fund for the category leader that it is. This year, Refinitiv Lipper named the Fund the Best Fund over 3 Years (and 5 Years!) among other Alternative Event-Driven Funds. This award was based on risk-adjusted performance. The category includes 16 funds (3 years) and 15 funds (5 years), as of September 30, 2023.

“Although 20 years is considered a significant milestone for a mutual fund in and of itself, we are most proud of having always put our weight on the work,” said Mr. Kirchner.

“It’s what we have accomplished within those two decades that gives us reason to celebrate,” said Mr. Hoffmeister. “With our 20-year track record of outperformance as a foundation, we are steadfast in fixing our eyes on the future.”

As a multi-strategy event-driven fund, this Fund has the flexibility to move with the market. To learn more and find out what this Fund might do over the next 20 years, visit www.cameloteventdrivenfund.com or call 800-869-1679.

Camelot Event-Driven Advisors is a leading investment management firm specializing in event-driven strategies, such as merger arbitrage and activist, distressed, and special situations. With a team of experienced investment professionals and a commitment to delivering strong risk-adjusted returns, Camelot Event-Driven Advisors is dedicated to helping investors achieve their financial goals. Learn more at www.cameloteventdrivenfund.com.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

The Morningstar Rating for funds, or “star rating”, is calculated for investment funds with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product’s monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The Morningstar Rating does not include any adjustment for sales loads. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its 3-, 5-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics.

©2023 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Such risks associated with the Camelot Event-Driven Fund include but is not limited to Merger Arbitrage Risk, Capital Structure Arbitrage Risk, Distressed Securities Risk, Debt Instruments Risk, Interest Rate Risk, Structured Note Investment Risk, Proxy Fight Risk, Short Selling Risk, Management Risk, Foreign Securities Risk, Derivative Investments Risks (including Futures, Options, and Swaps), Counter Party Risk, Special Situations Risk, Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) Risk, Liquidity Risk, Limited History of Operations Risk, and Portfolio Turn Over Risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results, investment returns and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than the original cost. Current performance may be higher or lower than the performance in question. Current performance can be obtained by calling 800-869-1679. The Camelot Event-Driven Fund is Distributed by Arbor Court Capital, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. CF127

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund. This and other important information can be found in the prospectus. The prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 800-869-1679, should be read carefully before investing.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.