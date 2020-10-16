Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Camfil Celebrates the 75th Annual World Food Day

Camfil Celebrates the 75th Annual World Food Day

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Camfil Celebrates the 75th Annual World Food Day

In celebration of World Food Day, Camfil will be sharing their insights into food quality via their blogs and social media channels.

In celebration of World Food Day, Camfil will be sharing their insights into food quality via their blogs and social media channels.

Camfil USA Air Filters Food and Beverages

October 16th marks the 75th World Food Day, and presents an exceptional set of challenges because of virus concerns and lockdown restrictions.

October 16th marks the 75th World Food Day, and presents an exceptional set of challenges because of virus concerns and lockdown restrictions. 

Riverdale, NJ, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading air filtration industry manufacturer Camfil joins organizations globally in celebrating World Food Day this year. With over fifty years of experience in the industry, including focused expertise in the food and beverage segment, Camfil will be sharing their insights into food quality via their blogs and social media channels. 

What is World Food Day? 

As one of the most celebrated days on the UN calendar, World Food Day commemorates the 1945 founding of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations. Action and initiatives  from governments, businesses, media outlets, non-profit organizations and the general public “promotes worldwide awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger and for the need to ensure healthy diets for all,” according to the FAO. 

October 16th marks the 75th World Food Day, and presents an exceptional set of challenges because of virus concerns and lockdown restrictions. 

Air Filtration is Essential for Safe Food Production 

The importance of air filtration in the food and beverage production cannot be underestimated. The air quality in a production plant can vastly improve or diminish the quality of the end product, so it’s important to maximize air quality in the fight to solve hunger around the world. 

“Across the world, the daily challenges facing the food & beverage industry have been intensifying for some time,” say expert Patrick Lally, Food & Beverage Segment Manager at Camfil USA, “This World Food Day, let’s talk about the importance of food safety and how the right high-efficiency air filters can provide an effective and affordable solution.”

About Camfil Clean Air Solutions 

Camfil’s core belief is that clean air should be a human right. For more than half a century, Camfil worldwide has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, Camfil provides commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Camfil has been applying their decades of experience in biosafety containment, healthcare, and other sectors of the air filtration industry to provide technological solutions for the public as well as in hospitals and healthcare facilities. 

Media Contact: 

Lynne Laake 

Camfil USA Air Filters 

T: 888.599.6620 

E: [email protected]

F: Friend  Camfil USA on Facebook

T: Follow Camfil USA on Twitter 

Y: Watch Camfil Videos on YouTube

L: Follow our LinkedIn Page

https://hvacairfiilters.submitmypressrelease.com

News via: 

https://story.kisspr.com/ 

Attachments

  • Camfil Celebrates the 75th Annual World Food Day
  • Camfil USA Air Filters Food and Beverages

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.