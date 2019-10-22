Camfil Makes A First Major Breakthrough in HEPA Filter Technology in Decades

Camfil, a leader in air filtration, announces the launch of their Megalam EnerGuard HEPA filter, a game-changing development for the life sciences industry

RIVERDALE, N.J., Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — High-efficiency particulate air, or HEPA, is a classification of air filter able to trap 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in size (particles 1/300th the diameter of a human hair). An integral part of protecting goods throughout the production process, pharmaceutical manufacturers of medical devices and drugs use HEPA filtration devices in their cleanrooms. These filters must adhere to the industry’s strict air quality guidelines in order to be effective.

HEPA filters made from microglass have been the most desired option for use in cleanrooms for decades, but occasional installation damage due to the fragile nature of the HEPA media has always been considered an unavoidable expense. However, the more robust construction and minimized handling limitations of the Megalam EnerGuard drastically reduces the chance of installation error from between 5% and 30% to as low as 1%. This is a great benefit for facility managers, process engineers, life sciences teams, and anyone involved in cleanroom air applications, because it eliminates expensive and time consuming cleanroom downtime.

What else makes the Camfil EnerGuard HEPA filter the best choice for cleanrooms?

Robust construction, reducing instances of filter damage during transport, installation and service.

Long service life, lasting two to three times as long as other cleanroom HEPA filters.

Energy cost savings of 30% or more (compared to traditional microglass media filters)

Available in various efficiencies to suit specific cleanroom requirements.

Available in a variety of filter dimensions and media pack depths.

Safety certified for life-science users within strict requirements for safety, traceability, and quality control.

Client-tested in multiple on-site customer located applications.

Considering the static nature of this particular technology, this is quite the development for the industry as a whole, and adjacent life science industries that make use of HEPA filtration. “There have been no significant changes in the HEPA filter industry since cleanrooms were conceived decades ago,” explains Charlie Seyffer, the Manager of Marketing and Technical Materials at Camfil USA. “The Camfil Megalam EnerGuard will be the first major game-changer in decades.”

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air, providing both commercial and industrial filtration solutions.

