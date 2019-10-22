Breaking News
Home / Top News / Camfil Makes A First Major Breakthrough in HEPA Filter Technology in Decades

Camfil Makes A First Major Breakthrough in HEPA Filter Technology in Decades

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

Camfil, a leader in air filtration, announces the launch of their Megalam EnerGuard HEPA filter, a game-changing development for the life sciences industry

RIVERDALE, N.J., Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — High-efficiency particulate air, or HEPA, is a classification of air filter able to trap 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in size (particles 1/300th the diameter of a human hair). An integral part of protecting goods throughout the production process, pharmaceutical manufacturers of medical devices and drugs use HEPA filtration devices in their cleanrooms. These filters must adhere to the industry’s strict air quality guidelines in order to be effective.

HEPA filters made from microglass have been the most desired option for use in cleanrooms for decades, but occasional installation damage due to the fragile nature of the HEPA media has always been considered an unavoidable expense. However, the more robust construction and minimized handling limitations of the Megalam EnerGuard drastically reduces the chance of installation error from between 5% and 30% to as low as 1%. This is a great benefit for facility managers, process engineers, life sciences teams, and anyone involved in cleanroom air applications, because it eliminates expensive and time consuming cleanroom downtime.

What else makes the Camfil EnerGuard HEPA filter the best choice for cleanrooms?

  • Robust construction, reducing instances of filter damage during transport, installation and service.
  • Long service life, lasting two to three times as long as other cleanroom HEPA  filters.
  • Energy cost savings of 30% or more (compared to traditional microglass media filters)
  • Available in various efficiencies to suit specific cleanroom requirements. 
  • Available in a variety of filter dimensions and media pack depths.
  • Safety certified for life-science users within strict requirements for safety, traceability, and quality control.
  • Client-tested in multiple on-site customer located applications. 

Considering the static nature of this particular technology, this is quite the development for the industry as a whole, and adjacent life science industries that make use of HEPA filtration. “There have been no significant changes in the HEPA filter industry since cleanrooms were conceived decades  ago,” explains Charlie Seyffer, the Manager of Marketing and Technical Materials at Camfil USA. “The Camfil Megalam EnerGuard will be the first major game-changer in decades.”

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air, providing both commercial and industrial filtration solutions.

To learn more about how the Camfil Megalam EnerGuard offers many other benefits for cleanrooms, contact Camfil or your Camfil representative; or visit us at the Megalam EnerGuard Cleanroom HEPA Filter page and download the product brochure for more information. For sales inquiries, contact the Director of Marketing, Lynne Lake at 888.599.6620.  

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/948ebcf0-638f-4e43-b6d4-4fe07c5e64a0

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.