Camfil US Supports Clean Air Vision – Joins The Very First International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies

Camfil is raising awareness globally on International Day of Clean Air for blue skies on September 7th, 2020.

International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies - Camfil US Initiative Supporting United Nations.

Riverdale, NJ, Sept. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Riverdale, NJ – The very first International Day of Clean Air for blue skies will be held on September 7th, 2020. The Day aims to: Raise public awareness at all levels—individual, community, corporate and government—that clean air is important for health, productivity, the economy and the environment.
The United Nations has recognized the 7th of September as the ‘International Day of Clean Air for blue skies’ to emphasize the importance of clean air for the health and day-to-day lives of people, as air pollution is the single greatest environmental risk to human health. Air pollution remains one of the main avoidable causes of death and disease globally. The 2030 Agenda for UN Sustainable Development outlines a roadmap to achieve “the future we want” to build. 

CAMFIL USA Clean Air Vision 2020 INITIATIVE 
Camfil supports the vision and believes that clean air should be a human right. We have marked this week as ‘Camfil Clean Air Awareness Week‘ to share, spread, and discuss the effects of air pollution.

  • How We Can Establish Clean Air As A Human Right which was first published on February 16, 2018. 
  • Why Clean Air Must Absolutely Be A Human Right
  • Other Resources related to clean air and COVID 

