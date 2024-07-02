Camaraderie Carry This log, carried by participants from start to finish, symbolizes the strength it requires to allow others to carry the load as much as the strength that is required to shoulder the load ourselves.

Get Low The ruck’s 3-mile course included seven challenges along the way.

Atlanta, Georgia, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Camp Southern Ground, the multi-missioned non-profit organization founded by Grammy Award-winning artist Zac Brown, hosted its second annual Ruck & BBQ Bash on Saturday, June 29. This year’s event was a tremendous success, bringing together the community to celebrate our nation’s heroes and raise funds for Camp Southern Ground’s Warrior Programs and Military Summer Campers.

The Ruck & BBQ Bash featured a morning full of family-friendly activities, including a 3-mile ruck with numerous challenges along the course. In addition to the beautiful grounds, local BBQ, and live music by military child and Nashville singer/songwriter Kaitlyn Croker, attendees also enjoyed the Ruck Village, which hosted partner Veteran Service Organizations and a kids area courtesy of the Georgia Army National Guard.

Highlights of the day included two engaging activities that illustrate how we support each other as we aim to thrive in life after service. The Camaraderie Carry saw ruck participants helping each other carry a log from start to finish, symbolizing the times in our journey that we need to rely on others as much as the strength that is required to shoulder the load ourselves. The Ruck ended in the Drop Zone, where participants took off their packs with support from others, while taking a moment to stop and celebrate the challenges they have overcome and the support they have as they take their next step.

This event would not have been possible without the generous support of sponsors Acuity Brands and Coweta-Fayette EMC. Their ongoing commitment to this event and Camp Southern Ground’s mission underscores the strong bond between our community and the heroes who have served our country.

Thanks to the overwhelming participation and generosity, funds and awareness were raised to directly support Camp Southern Ground’s Warrior Programs, which provide vital tools, training, and support to help transitioning veterans and their families thrive in life after service – all at no cost to them.

“We are grateful for the community’s support and participation in this year’s Ruck & BBQ Bash,” said Camp Southern Ground CEO Mike Dobbs. “The funds raised will make a significant impact on the lives of veterans and their families, and the event itself serves as a powerful reminder of the strength and unity within our community.”

The Ruck & BBQ Bash is not just a fundraiser; it is a celebration of our nation’s heroes. Through the camaraderie, heartfelt stories, and shared experiences, attendees left with a deeper appreciation for the sacrifices made by our nation’s veterans and the importance of supporting them and their families as they reintegrate into civilian life.

For more information about Camp Southern Ground, upcoming events, and ways to get involved, please visit campsouthernground.org.

In 2011, with the belief his musical talent was given for the purpose of putting more good into the world, Zac Brown purchased 400 acres of pastoral land in Fayetteville, Georgia, about 30 miles south of Atlanta, and built Camp Southern Ground, a world-class facility dedicated to serving youth and veterans.

During summer months, Camp Southern Ground is an inclusive, residential camp serving kids and teens of different backgrounds and abilities. For the remainder of the year, Camp Southern Ground is dedicated to serving veterans. These Warrior programs, provided at no cost to participants, help veterans and their families find community, direction, purpose, and support in life after military service. For more information, please visit campsouthernground.org.

