– Completed Initial Public Offering (IPO) of common stock, raising gross proceeds of $82.1M
– Single Ascending Dose (SAD) portion of Phase 1 study of CMP-CPS-001 completed; safety data anticipated in Q1 2025
– Entered strategic research collaboration with BioMarin valued at over $370M
