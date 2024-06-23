Former President Trump’s campaign walked back a promise that the former president would “automatically” award green cards to migrants after they graduate from college.
“President Trump has made it clear that on day one of his new administration, he’s going to shut down the border and launch the largest mass deportation effort of illegal aliens in history,” Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement last week, according to a New
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)