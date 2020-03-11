Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / CampDoc and American Camp Association Announce New Three-Year Partnership to Protect Minors on Campus

CampDoc and American Camp Association Announce New Three-Year Partnership to Protect Minors on Campus

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CampDoc, the leading electronic health record system for camps, is pleased to become the American Camp Association (ACA) Camps on Campus Partner, to further the protection of minors on college, university, and K-12 campuses.

“The Camps on Campus program is focused on bringing the best practices that ACA has developed to camp and youth programs run on college and university campuses and by independent schools across the country,” said Tom Rosenberg, President and CEO of the American Camp Association. “We are excited to have a partner in CampDoc whose shared purpose is ensuring the health and safety of children when they are aware from home.”

Whether an institution of higher education or an independent K-12 school, it is important that every program serving minors on campus identify and minimize areas of risk.  Together, CampDoc and Camps on Campus will work to provide these programs with the resources and tools to improve health, safety, and risk management.

“Collaborating with CampDoc helps us continue to build a community of schools focused on youth protection and risk management,” said Tim Huchton, Membership Manager for Camps on Campus. “Our shared mission really makes this a natural fit.”

The CampDoc platform not only helps institutions with compliance and program registration, but also provides instant access to vital camper and staff health information through its electronic health record, including allergies, medications, and immunization records.  CampDoc also gives programs the ability to track medication administration and record illnesses and injuries electronically.

“We’ve worked with dozens of colleges, universities, and K-12 schools over the last 10 years, and have seen the impact that our electronic health record has had on reducing risk and improving efficiency,” said Dr. Michael Ambrose, founder and CEO of CampDoc.  “In partnership with Camps on Campus, we’re excited to continue our mission to improve health and safety at camp.”

To learn more about the CampDoc and Camps on Campus partnership visit www.acacamps.org/about/partners/business-partners/campdoc or contact CampDoc for more information.

About CampDoc
CampDoc, a division of DocNetwork, is an international, comprehensive electronic health record system, offering solutions to improve efficiency and maximize safety in local camp communities.  A collaborative effort between camp doctors, nurses and camp directors, CampDoc helps summer camps manage health forms, allergies/medications, and illness/injury tracking. CampDoc also offers free online registration, travel and emergency medical protection, text message alerts, discounted camp medical supplies, personalized labels and one-way parent emails for children at summer camp.  For more information about CampDoc and web-based health management, please visit www.campdoc.com or call 734-636-1000.

About American Camp Association
The American Camp Association® (ACA) is a national organization with more than 12,000 individual members and 3,100 member camps. ACA is committed to collaborating with those who believe in quality camp and outdoor experiences for children, youth, and adults. ACA provides advocacy, evidence-based education and professional development and is the only independent national accrediting body for the organized camp experience. ACA accredits approximately 2,400 diverse camps nationally. Accreditation provides public evidence of a camp’s voluntary commitment to the health, safety, and overall well-being of both campers and staff. For more information, visit ACAcamps.org or call 800-428-2267.

CONTACT: Contacts:
Michael Ambrose, M.D.
CampDoc
734-636-1000
[email protected]

Public Relations
American Camp Association
765-349-3518
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.