CampDoc and myCAMPapp Announce New Partnership for Mobile Application Integration

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CampDoc, the leading electronic health record system for camps, has partnered with myCAMPapp®, the only custom-branded mobile app solution engineered for the unique needs of summer camps. 

Through their custom branded myCAMPapp apps, camps can streamline their communication process and keep parents informed with targeted push notifications, a dynamic newsfeed, and photo and video sharing. Through this new partnership, families will be able to access their CampDoc account directly through their camp’s app. This will allow parents direct access to complete pre-screening and health forms with just one tap.

“With the urgent and growing requirement for parents and camps to quickly access camper health information, it is important that we deliver a secure and top-quality solution for the camp community,” said Alexandra Linyard, President and Co-Founder of myCAMPapp. “We are delighted to team up with CampDoc to enhance our services with the option for quick and easy access to their new COVID-19 screening tools and daily check-in and attendance modules.”

Earlier this year, CampDoc launched their COVID-19 prescreening and screening tools to help camps reduce transmission and monitor contact tracing, as they work to safely reopen.  The attendance module through CampDoc helps camps simplify the tedious tasks of daily check-in and tracking attendance at camp activities.

“The top priority of every camp is health and safety,” said Dr. Michael Ambrose, Founder and CEO of CampDoc. “We are very excited to partner with myCAMPapp to help streamline the experience for families completing health and safety information for their campers.”

CampDoc is the most comprehensive solution to help ensure the health and safety of children while they are away at camp. Integration with the myCAMPapp mobile application will offer an added benefit to the CampDoc suite of products, which also includes their flagship electronic health record and online registration system.

Camps interested in the myCAMPapp integration should visit www.campdoc.com/myCAMPapp for more information.

About CampDoc
CampDoc, a division of DocNetwork, is an international, comprehensive electronic health record system, offering solutions to improve efficiency and maximize safety in local camp communities. A collaborative effort between camp doctors, nurses and camp directors, CampDoc helps summer camps manage health forms, allergies, medications, and illness and injury tracking. CampDoc also offers online registration, travel and emergency medical protection, emergency text message alerts, discounted camp medical supplies, one-way parent emails, check-in and attendance, and COVID-19 screening tools. For more information about CampDoc and web-based health management, please visit www.campdoc.com or call 734-636-1000.

About myCAMPapp®
myCAMPapp® provides top-quality, affordable customized mobile apps for summer camps and youth development organizations. Engineered by 1218 App Team, myCAMPapp is a SaaS solution that helps camps streamline their communication process and keep camp families informed and connected.  myCAMPapp is compatible to work alongside any camp management software. Apps are native for both iOS and Android platforms ensuring the optimal user experience. Standard features include mobile push notifications, SMS texting, photos, videos, calendar integration and more. myCAMPapp is a secure, easy-to-use, turn-key solution—it’s been camp-tested and parent-approved. For more information, please visit www.myCAMPapp.com.  1218 App Team is a woman-owned small business located in Austin, Texas. 

CONTACT: Contacts:
Michael Ambrose, M.D.
CampDoc
734-636-1000
[email protected]

Alexandra Linyard
myCAMPapp
858-353-6603
[email protected]

