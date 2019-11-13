CAMPUS ADVANTAGE ASSUMES MANAGEMENT OF SAN DIEGO STUDENT HOUSING PROPERTY

Student Housing Leader Adds 246 Beds to its Management Portfolio

Austin, Texas, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Campus Advantage®, an industry leader in student housing property management, consulting, and investment management, today announced it has taken over management of Paseo Place — a 46-unit, 246-bed student housing property located in San Diego, California near San Diego State University.

Built in 2011, Paseo Place consists of two-, three-, and four-bedroom units. All units include kitchens with islands, fully furnished interiors, and full-size washer and dryers. Amenities feature an outdoor courtyard with grilling stations, a limited access parking garage, and three ground floor restaurants.

Located on the south edge of campus, Paseo Place benefits from having one of the best locations in the market, situated a short walk from the recreation center and the center of campus.

“We are excited to return to the San Diego market at one of the preeminent properties in a prime location,” said Josh Greenleaf, Vice President of Investments at Campus Advantage. “Campus Advantage sourced the deal off-market and facilitated the acquisition by the new owner. We look forward to helping them in achieving outstanding returns for their investors and providing a rewarding living and learning experience for the current and future residents of this property.”

Under Campus Advantage management, Paseo Place will benefit from community-focused programs and experiences that inspire and equip residents to thrive in all areas of life. This includes the company’s highly regarded Students First® Experience platform, which is designed to ensure that residents who choose to live at Campus Advantage communities have more opportunities to achieve success both now and in the future — all of which will help boost the resident experience.

Catalyst, a Campus Advantage partner and Austin-based agency specializing in integrated marketing for student and multifamily housing, will manage the property’s reputation management efforts, digital online presence, establish brand affinity as well as the overall digital marketing strategy.

