Breaking News
Home / Top News / CAMPUS ADVANTAGE ASSUMES MANAGEMENT OF SAN DIEGO STUDENT HOUSING PROPERTY

CAMPUS ADVANTAGE ASSUMES MANAGEMENT OF SAN DIEGO STUDENT HOUSING PROPERTY

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Student Housing Leader Adds 246 Beds to its Management Portfolio

Austin, Texas, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Campus Advantage®, an industry leader in student housing property management, consulting, and investment management, today announced it has taken over management of Paseo Place — a 46-unit, 246-bed student housing property located in San Diego, California near San Diego State University. 

Built in 2011, Paseo Place consists of two-, three-, and four-bedroom units. All units include kitchens with islands, fully furnished interiors, and full-size washer and dryers. Amenities feature an outdoor courtyard with grilling stations, a limited access parking garage, and three ground floor restaurants.

Located on the south edge of campus, Paseo Place benefits from having one of the best locations in the market, situated a short walk from the recreation center and the center of campus. 

“We are excited to return to the San Diego market at one of the preeminent properties in a prime location,” said Josh Greenleaf, Vice President of Investments at Campus Advantage. “Campus Advantage sourced the deal off-market and facilitated the acquisition by the new owner. We look forward to helping them in achieving outstanding returns for their investors and providing a rewarding living and learning experience for the current and future residents of this property.”

Under Campus Advantage management, Paseo Place will benefit from community-focused programs and experiences that inspire and equip residents to thrive in all areas of life. This includes the company’s highly regarded Students First® Experience platform, which is designed to ensure that residents who choose to live at Campus Advantage communities have more opportunities to achieve success both now and in the future — all of which will help boost the resident experience. 

Catalyst, a Campus Advantage partner and Austin-based agency specializing in integrated marketing for student and multifamily housing, will manage the property’s reputation management efforts, digital online presence, establish brand affinity as well as the overall digital marketing strategy.

About Campus Advantage
Campus Advantage® is a real estate investment management firm fostering financially prosperous higher education student housing communities through its management, development, acquisition, and consulting services. Since its founding in 2003, Campus Advantage has been creating successful communities that provide rewarding living, learning, and career experiences, and as a result has become one of the fastest growing private student housing companies in the nation. The company’s asset acquisition and management strategies combined with its dedication to residence life and student development has made Campus Advantage one of the largest student housing and property management companies in the United States. Learn more at www.campusadv.com.

CONTACT: Lisa Koetz
Bloom Communications on behalf of Campus Advantage
503.805.6538
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.