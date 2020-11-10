Breaking News
CAMPUS ADVANTAGE PROMOTES LORI MORAN TO VICE PRESIDENT, MANAGEMENT SERVICES

Student Housing Industry Veteran to Oversee the Onboarding and Offboarding of Assets, Training, and Software Implementation

Austin, Texas, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Campus Advantage®, an industry leader in student housing property management, consulting, and investment management, today announced the promotion of Lori Moran to Vice President, Management Services where she will be responsible for the onboarding and offboarding of assets, training, and software implementation as well as the RealPage products.   

“I am truly honored to take on the role of Vice President, Management Services and am proud to work alongside such an incredible team of experts and leaders here at Campus Advantage,” said Moran. “As a leader at one of the top companies in the student housing industry, I look forward to playing an even more impactful role and further contributing to the company’s accomplishments.”

Moran joined Campus Advantage in 2013 and has more than 10 years of experience in the student housing industry. She has held various positions in the organization at the property level and corporate level, most recently serving as the Director of Management.

“We are so fortunate to have Lori as part of our leadership team,” said Mike Peter, President and CEO of Campus Advantage. “She brings the right combination of industry knowledge, tenure and experience to this important position and I am confident that she will continue to be an integral part of our continued growth and success.” 

Moran received a bachelor’s degree in criminology from the University of South Florida.

About Campus Advantage
Campus Advantage® is a student housing management company that specializes in fostering financially prosperous communities through its property management, investments, and consulting services. Since its founding in 2003, Campus Advantage has been creating successful communities that provide rewarding living, learning, and career experiences, and as a result has become one of the fastest-growing private student housing companies in the nation. The company’s asset acquisition and management strategies combined with its dedication to residence life and student development has made Campus Advantage one of the largest student housing and property management companies in the United States. Learn more at www.campusadv.com.

