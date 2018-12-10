Campus Learning Exceeds 2 Million Students

Blaine, Minn., Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — More than 400 districts, representing more than 2 million students, have purchased Campus Learning, the Infinite Campus learning management system (LMS), since July 1. Infinite Campus, the most trusted name in student information, developed Campus Learning as an optional, integrated component of its student information system (SIS).

“Districts across the country continue adopting Campus Learning so their teachers can spend more time teaching and their students can spend more time learning,” said Barry Brahier, Ph.D. and Chief Product Officer for Teaching and Learning at Infinite Campus. “Our focus is on releasing even more tools and adding more Digital Learning Partners so teachers, students and parents can benefit from the highest-value, best-integrated LMS on the market today.”

“ARCC recently purchased Campus Learning for member districts in Northeastern Minnesota,” said Cindy Lee Olson, Executive Director at Arrowhead Regional Computing Consortium (ARCC). “Campus Learning has eliminated double entry for teachers in districts where there is a third-party LMS. It clearly addressed concerns we heard from teachers. The data integration piece in the Campus Learning module now allows parents and students one place to check their progress. These were the most important pieces for our decision. The other benefits provided in the Campus Learning module are an added bonus!” Please see ARCC Case Study.

Campus Learning was designed from the bottom-up and provides robust LMS functionality at a very reasonable cost. Teachers can assign quick assessments, analyze assignment scores, create scoring rubrics, group students for instruction, monitor student progress on standards, share and receive Google files, and more.

Campus Learning also includes a Grading Services connection to third-party assessment systems, LMSs and learning tools that are part of the Infinite Campus Digital Learning Partner Program. Customers with a Grading Services connection to one of the Digital Learning Partners receive assignments, scores, and/or final grades into the Infinite Campus Grade Book, saving teachers time and eliminating double entry. Infinite Campus currently partners with 10 approved vendors: eDoctrina, Illuminate Education, itslearning, Kiddom, Kimono, Microsoft, Naiku, Otus, Schoology and Turnitin.

Infinite Campus is IMS Global Certified and meets both the OneRoster and Learning Tools Interoperability (LTI) standards for securely sharing data and scores between systems.

For more information on Campus Learning visit www.infinitecampus.com/campuslearning.

About Infinite Campus

As the most trusted name in student information, Infinite Campus manages 7.8 million students in 45 states. For 25 years, Infinite Campus has successfully implemented its solutions for customers of all sizes, from those with fewer than 100 students to those with more than 600,000 students. Infinite Campus customers include school districts, regional consortia, state departments of education and the federal government. www.infinitecampus.com

