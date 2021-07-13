CamScanner Letter of Clarification

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On June 11, 2021, an app called ‘Free CamScanner’, or ‘CamScanner gratuito’ as translated by some media outlets, was reported by Quick Heal Technologies Ltd as being infected with Joker spyware and later removed from Google Play Store.

For clarification, ‘Free CamScanner’ (or translated in Spanish as ‘CamScanner gratuito’), developed by Mun Indah, has no affiliation with our CamScanner in any way, as was stated on by CamScanner Twitter account. CamScanner is still available on the Google Play Store and is safe to use.

It has come to our attention that the news has been misinterpreted by some news publications and on social media. In many instances, our CamScanner logo or even name is being used, which is causing misunderstanding and concern amongst CamScanner users. We would like to urge these media outlets or social media influencers to revise their content or we will seek legal action to protect our brand reputation.

In response to confusion surrounding the application, the CamScanner APP is a freemium application that is free to use but with the option of unlocking advanced features. There is no ‘free version of CamScanner’ app.

Since its launch in 2011, CamScanner has grown to become the most popular document scanning tool and is now used in over 200 countries and regions. At CamScanner, we take security very seriously and have for years been protecting users and the application from the dangers of malicious software developers. To ensure your data safety, we advise users to examine the logo and name (CamScanner) before downloading CamScanner.

The CamScanner team is dedicated to providing an easy-to-use application that ensures users’ devices remain safe and secure. To support young learners around the world, we have also been offering students and educators access to the advanced features for free. Check out our blog to learn how to apply. Finally, we would like to call on users to correct any misinformation they come across as these things have the potential to damage CamScanner’s image.

